Links for Monday, June 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Profit drop in first four months of 2022
Profits at foreign firms in China plunge despite easing in COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Foreign firms saw a drop of 16.1% in their profits during the January-to-May period from a year earlier, a similar contraction to the first four months of the year.”
Goldman’s China wealth unit gets the green light
Goldman’s China wealth management venture gets OK to launch business / Caixin (paywall)
“Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has won approval to start operating its wealth management joint venture with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in China, the two firms announced.”
Are Hong Kong’s days as Asia’s leading financial hub over?
Hong Kong’s struggle to lure bankers dims its role as a global finance hub / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese firms are dominating key parts of Hong Kong’s economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Snack attack 2.0
Snack maker Weilong to revive $500 million Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd. has decided to revive a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $500 million, people familiar with the matter said.”
IPOs: Chips soar, podcasts flop
Chinese podcast group fails to launch $100 million IPO in blow to Hong Kong / FT (paywall)
Chinese chip maker Loongson Technology goes public in Shanghai / TechNode
Will Evergrande get slapped with a lawsuit?
China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong / Reuters
“An investor in China Evergrande Group unit Fangchebao said on Monday it had filed a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer in Hong Kong because it had not honored an agreement to repurchase shares the investor bought in FCB.”
Evergrande investor says files lawsuit for non-repurchase of unit shares / Reuters
China cracks down on online fraud
China to reinforce law with exit ban on telecom fraud suspects / Caixin (paywall)
“China has moved closer to passing a law that would restrict people who engage in telecom or online fraud from leaving the country, amid an intensified crackdown on such crimes.”
Hong Kong’s exodus
Brain drain: Hong Kong political crackdown sparks scholar exodus / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kongers reflect on Taiwan, an imperfect exile / AP
Yulin City officials advertise unsold homes to neighboring villages
Chinese city desperate for home buyers entices villagers with job prospects / Reuters
“A southern Chinese city is sending officials to neighboring villages to drum up interest in its unsold homes and offering to help find jobs for those who buy an apartment, as a deepening property malaise grips China’s small cities.”
Shanghai reopens, but Disneyland remains closed
Shanghai has reopened, but not Disneyland / WSJ (paywall)
“Shanghai is emerging from a monthslong COVID-induced lockdown, but for many companies across China, it still isn’t business as usual because of concerns about future lockdowns.”
Facing increased restrictions, private tutors in China must find new careers
Chinese youth inspired by English tutor turned online salesman / Radii China
Jackie Chan debuts on Kuaishou, attracting 130 million onto celebrity livestream platform
Hong Kong star Jackie Chan attracts 130 million on Kuaishou as Chinese platforms deploy celebrity live-streams to lure users / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong martial arts legend Jackie Chan’s debut livestream session on Kuaishou, a short-video platform in China, attracted over 130 million users as the country’s video apps deploy star power to gain users amid fierce competition.”
G7 leaders reveal new $600 billion investment plan to counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 unveils $600 billion plan to combat China’s global reach / Politico
G7 launches $600 billion infrastructure plan to counter China / Al Jazeera
G7 summit: Leaders detail $600 billion plan to rival China’s Belt and Road initiative / BBC
U.S. resuscitates bid at G7 to Counter China’s Belt and Road / Bloomberg
Xi in Hong Kong
Will he go or not? Hong Kong awaits word on Xi Jinping visit / AP
China’s Xi to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover / Reuters
Xi taking part in Hong Kong anniversary but no word on visit / AP
Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong to mark 25th anniversary of handover from Britain / WSJ (paywall)
Xi Jinping to make first trip outside mainland China for Hong Kong ceremony / FT (paywall)
China’s Xi Jinping keeps Hong Kong guessing on in-person visit / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong police adopt ‘goose step’ marching to boost patriotism / Bloomberg (paywall)