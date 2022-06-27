News Briefing for Monday, June 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
G7 plans to rival China’s Belt and Road: The Group of Seven leaders unveiled a new $600 billion investment plan to combat China’s economic influence during Sunday’s summit in Germany. The plan will mostly focus on private sector investments in middle- to low-income nations over the course of five years, while ensuring the nations receiving investments will have an alternative to China’s Belt and Road project.
China sends money to the Middle East: Beijing has pledged $7.5 million in aid to Afghanistan after a brutal earthquake killed more than 1,000 people this week. Meanwhile, Chinese state banks have lent $2.3 billion to Pakistan, in a bid to help its southwest neighbor stave off a foreign payments crisis.
Xi will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the handover, according to state-run news agency Xinhua, though some have reported that the Chinese leader Xi will not stay in the city overnight during his two-day visit on Thursday, July 1.
TSMC is quickly closing the revenue gap with Intel: Taiwan-based chip manufacturer TSMC is estimated to overtake semiconductor titan Intel in 2022’s second quarter and become the world’s second-largest chip maker, behind Samsung. TSMC’s revenue is projected to grow 43% in this year’s second quarter, while Intel’s revenue continues to decline.
Oil and gas “smart” factory: Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC), which is majority owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), announced over the weekend that it has launched China’s first “smart” factory for offshore oil and gas equipment, set to produce high-end marine products such as oil and gas production platforms and modules, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) modules.
Over 112 million science and technology workers: On Saturday, an organization affiliated with the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) reported that as of the end of 2020, China’s scientific and technological human resources amounted to 112.34 million people, 40.1% of whom are female.
Car chip shortage: According to the chairperson of domestic car manufacturer GAC Group 广汽集团, in the first half of 2022, the company will reduce production by 160,000 units due to the shortage of microchips, and lose about 20 billion yuan ($2.98 billion) in output value.
