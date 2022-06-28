Highlighted Links for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
The chips are still not falling into place for Chinese automakers
Chinese automakers face persistent chip shortage / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese automakers are likely to continue suffering a semiconductor shortage that has cost them billions of dollars of lost production, executives at one of the country’s top automakers said.”
Evergrande races to restructure after creditor lawsuit
Evergrande faces creditor petition in Hong Kong for liquidation / Caixin (paywall)
“An overseas creditor filed suit in Hong Kong demanding the liquidation of China Evergrande Group as the indebted developer races to develop a restructuring plan for its $300 billion of liabilities.”
Evergrande rejects creditor petition in favor of own restructuring / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Tencent eyes Chinese gamers
Tencent reveals new martial arts game project based on the work of wuxia giant Jin Yong / TechNode
Chinese gaming company Tencent is developing a highly anticipated game called Code: To Jin Yong, which is set in ancient China and features popular martial arts characters from the popular novels.
China tightens up on people’s online job titles
China to step up scrutiny on people’s job information online / TechNode
“China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), issued a new rule on Monday to tighten scrutiny on internet account profiles, especially with job information verification. The new rule stipulates that people who show job titles on their accounts must provide truthful information.”
Beijing vows more policy measures to boost slowing economy
China’s economic planner vows to tap pro-growth policy reserve / Bloomberg (paywall)
PBOC signals stimulus to prioritize credit growth over rates / Bloomberg (paywall)
China vows timely policy measures to cope with economic risks / Reuters
China is updating its formula for building itself out of a slump / WSJ (paywall)
China purges over 1 million “fake” mainland investors
China to ban over 1 million ‘fake’ foreign stock investors / Caixin (paywall)
“China will ban more than 1 million mainland investors from trading onshore shares via the stock connect programs with Hong Kong, as authorities act on a new regulation to crack down on ‘fake foreign capital.’”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Power consumption hits all-time highs in heat-wave-riddled China
China’s heatwaves drive power consumption to record highs / Reuters
“Power consumption in several Chinese regions rose to record highs over the weekend, as persisting heat waves spurred the use of air conditioners to help people cool off.”
Currents in the South China Sea
Scientists unravel structure of ocean currents in the South China Sea / SCMP (paywall) “Scientists have revealed for the first time the structure of ocean currents in the South China Sea, which is key to monitoring areas like climate change, the ecosystem and fish productivity in the waters that surround a fifth of the world’s population.”
Are COVID-related mental health problems even worse in China?
Human cost of China’s zero-COVID policy measured in stress, anxiety / SCMP (paywall)
In March, the World Health Organization reported that anxiety and depression increased globally by 25% during the first year of the pandemic. With limited mental health resources and among the world’s most severe COVID restrictions, China may be facing an even greater mental health crisis than the rest of the world.
Widespread flooding threatens Guangdong residents
Residents trapped by floods in China’s Guangdong after heavy rains batter region / RFA
“Residents of Guangdong’s Yingde city have been taking refuge from widespread flooding on upper floors and roofs, amid an ongoing shortage of relief supplies after heavy rainstorms battered the region.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Washington takes aim at China’s illegal fishing
Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework / AP
“The Biden administration is stepping up efforts to combat illegal fishing by China, ordering federal agencies to better coordinate among themselves as well as with foreign partners in a bid to promote sustainable exploitation of the world’s oceans.”
Biden swipes at China with memorandum to combat illegal fishing / Reuters
G7 and NATO toughen up on China
G7′s infrastructure plan offers an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative in a ‘deliberate way / CNBC
G7 struggles over ways to punish Russia while taking on China / Bloomberg (paywall)
G7 meeting concludes with focus on China / WSJ (paywall)
China hits back at U.S. over G7 ‘zero-sum’ belt and road alternative / SCMP (paywall)
NATO to label China ‘systemic challenge’ in strategic plan / Bloomberg (paywall)
NATO rushes to halt Russia, leaving China pivot unresolved / Politico
China’s security concerns in the Middle East
China wants own security company to protect assets in Pakistan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China pledges quake aid for Afghanistan but also wants Taliban to take action on terrorism / SCMP (paywall)
VPNs have become a regular part of digital life in China
As censorship in China increases, VPNs are becoming more important / Economist
“VPNs are becoming increasingly important in China, which has grown more inward-looking since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s digital barricade against content it deems undesirable, called the ‘Great Firewall,’ has been reinforced under [General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.”
China’s COVID health apps are “digital handcuffs,” citizens say
Code red: China’s COVID health apps govern life but are ripe for abuse / FT (paywall)
“Entering any establishment, taking the bus, strolling in a park and in some cities even returning home depends on the approval of health code applications that are central to the battle against COVID-19, but which have already been used by some officials as a tool of social control.”
Africa’s dream of feeding China is turning into a bureaucratic nightmare
Africa’s dream of feeding China hits hard reality / Reuters
“Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China.”
Taiwan condemns China over UN snub, while Washington and Taipei hold trade talks
Taiwan slams Beijing for blocking UN Ocean Conference delegates / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. and Taiwan hold first round of trade talks in new bid to counter China’s economic influence / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Fake Russian history on Chinese Wikipedia
She spent a decade writing fake Russian history. Wikipedia just noticed. / Sixth Tone
“A Chinese woman created over 200 fictional articles on Chinese Wikipedia, writing millions of words of imagined history that went unnoticed for more than 10 years.”
Weibo users debate causes of Hangzhou toddler’s tragic death
Who’s to blame for Hangzhou toddler’s deadly fall from 8th floor window? / What’s on Weibo
On June 14 in Hangzhou, a nanny, glancing at her phone, left a toddler in an elevator; the elevator automatically rose to the eighth floor, where the toddler fatally fell out of an open window. Chinese social media users debate whether the inattentive nanny or the easily accessible window was to blame for the tragedy.