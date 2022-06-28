Links for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s crypto investors are still committed to the currency
Battered Chinese crypto fans still plan to buy / Sixth Tone
Chinese cryptocurrency investors have endured a 2013 ban on trading platforms and a 2021 ban on mining. Despite the recent global cryptocurrency crash, many of these investors remain devoted to crypto.
China targets anti-dumping steel fastener tariffs
China extends anti-dumping tariffs on EU, UK steel fasteners imports / Reuters
“China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it would extend anti-dumping tariffs on certain steel fasteners imported from the European Union and United Kingdom for five years.”
Xi, Hong Kong, and the handover
Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for anniversary / AP
China’s President Xi to visit Hong Kong for anniversary / Al Jazeera
Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades / AP
Hong Kong: ‘We don’t know where the red line is’ / BBC
Hong Kong 25th anniversary set to be protest-free, after nat. security police call in activist group volunteers / HKFP
Former journalists for Hong Kong’s folded Apple Daily take reporting to social media / RFA