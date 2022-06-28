News Briefing for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Security tightens up in Hong Kong ahead of Xi’s visit: Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will attend events marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover back to China. Despite Hong Kong recording nearly 2,000 new COVID cases per day, Xi’s confirmed trip comes at a sensitive time as Beijing tightens up control over the city.
- Security has tightened around the city, with public transport and roads being shut down in areas Xi is expected to visit, as he is set to attend the inauguration of incoming Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) on July 1.
- Meanwhile, Reuters reports on how Hongkongers are reflecting on the city’s changes over the last 25 years.
Despite Beijing’s promise of “no-limits” cooperation, China’s exports to Russia have plummeted: In a recent analysis of trading data conducted by the Peterson Institute, experts found that China’s exports to Russia have declined sharply amid China’s concern that it could lose access to Western markets, and indicating Beijing’s precarious balancing game between Moscow and the West.
Biden and Xi to speak within the next few weeks: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that President Biden plans to speak to General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 soon — but not immediately after the G7 Summit, which recently announced a new infrastructure plan to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
SOE profits down in 2022: According to the Ministry of Finance, during the first five months of the year, total profits at state-owned enterprises were 1.63 trillion yuan ($243.75 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 6.5%.
Former police chief becomes minister of public security: Last Friday, General Secretary Xi Jinping named Wáng Xiǎohóng 王小洪 as the minister of public security ahead of the National People’s Congress, which takes place every five years. Wang formerly served as deputy police chief during Xi’s 1990s stint as the Communist Party’s top official in Fuzhou.
Travel agencies coming off a hard fall: Yesterday, online travel agency Ctrip announced total revenues for the first quarter of 4.11 billion yuan ($614.35 million), and a net loss of 1 billion yuan ($149.59 million), compared with a net profit of 1.76 billion ($263.76 million) in the same period last year. China’s travel agencies have all suffered losses in the last year, but are hopeful of an uptick in the current summer travel season.
Action plan for illegal charges: Earlier today, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministries of Finance and Industry and Information Technology released an action plan for investigating illegal charges levied by companies in various industries, including transportation and logistics, water, electricity, finance, and industry associations.
