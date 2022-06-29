Watch our new business program — ChinaEDGE: Live with Lizzi Lee
Every week, our host Lizzi C. Lee interviews the most knowledgeable minds on China for analysis of the ever evolving business and technology ecosystem. Lizzi herself is a fountain of information, having graduated from MIT with a PhD in Economics and worked as an economist before moving into journalism, joining independent Chinese-language media outlet Wall St TV.
Good investing starts with an edge, and our ChinaEDGE intelligence database and newsletter reports help you get sharp on China. We’re proud now to add a new way to bring you the best business and technology news in the field with our new show – ChinaEDGE: Live with Lizzi Lee.
She is now asking the hard hitting questions about China’s business future to guests ranging from longtime investors to corporate whistleblowers. Episodes released so far include:
Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia, analyzing China’s 2022 economic prospects amidst China’s zero-COVID policy.
Ashley Yablon, former general counsel to ZTE USA, enlightening us on the truth behind ZTE involvement in breaking US sanctions in one of the biggest scandals in tech history.
Liqian Ren, director of Modern Alpha at WisdomTree Asset Management, discussing how the market optimism on Ant’s IPO revival is premature and why China still maintains its Zero-COVID strategy despite the toll on China’s economy.
Lingling Wei, chief China correspondent at the Wall Street Journal, breaking down what the 20th Party Congress might mean for macroeconomic policy and personnel reshuffles, including who are the leading contenders to replace Premier Li.
Paula Mints, founder and Chief Market Research Analyst of SPV Market Research, detailing the reasons why China dominates the solar industry along with its consequences.
Logan Wright discussing whether China’s economic future is in jeopardy, with the expectation of very low growth and a potential recession this year.
