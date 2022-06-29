Highlighted Links for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s economy suffered slow second quarter
China’s economy didn’t bounce back in the second quarter, China Beige Book survey finds / CNBC
“Chinese businesses ranging from services to manufacturing reported a slowdown in the second quarter from the first, reflecting the prolonged impact of COVID controls.”
Are EV firms phasing out taxi drivers?
China’s Baidu races Waymo, GM to develop self-driving cars / AP
“Baidu and a rival, Pony.ai, received China’s first licenses in April to operate taxis with no one in the driver’s seat but with a safety supervisor on board. That came 18 months after Waymo started driverless ride-hailing service in Phoenix, Arizona, in October 2020.”
JD.com offers shares to Tencent in exchange for WeChat services
JD.com to issue shares worth $220 million to Tencent for WeChat access / Reuters
“China’s JD.Com Inc. said on Wednesday it would issue shares worth $220 million to investor Tencent Holdings Inc over a three-year period to access certain services on the latter’s WeChat platform.”
Car sales are up again
Car manufacturing in Shanghai recovers to pre-lockdown levels: industry group / TechNode
“Auto production from major automakers in Shanghai has recovered to pre-lockdown volume, with supply from more than 1,000 local parts makers returning to normal, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.”
China car retail sales up 28% in June 20 to 26 — China auto industry body / Reuters
China’s BYD may soon join the trillion yuan club
BYD’s 66% gain catapults stock to near trillion yuan market cap / Bloomberg (paywall)
“BYD Co., the Chinese electric vehicle maker backed by Warren Buffett, is on the cusp of entering the trillion-yuan-market-cap club as its production resilience and the government’s consumption incentives helped spur a rally.”
Four state-owned firms now offer 5G services
China Broadnet starts 5G service as country’s 4th carrier / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China Broadcasting Network has begun rolling out a new mobile service to challenge the three state-owned incumbents that dominate the market, though questions remain over whether another state enterprise can shake up the existing market structure.”
China to extend tariff exemptions on U.S. imports
China to extend tariff exemptions on some U.S. products / Reuters
“China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until Feb. 15 next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Will a typhoon darken Xi’s visit to Hong Kong?
Hong Kong could issue No 1 typhoon warning signal on Wednesday night, forecaster says, ahead of expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping / SCMP (paywall)
“The 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty could be a wet and windy affair as the Observatory issued the No. 1 typhoon standby signal on Wednesday night.”
Typhoon may be forming ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary / Reuters
Xi stands by COVID zero
China’s Xi says COVID strategy is ‘correct and effective’ / Reuters
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said the ruling Communist Party’s strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic was ‘correct and effective’ and should be firmly adhered to, the official news agency, Xinhua, said on Wednesday.”
China has quietly cemented lockdown rules as It eases quarantine / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai residents grapple poor mental health from lockdown
‘Very fragile’: Shanghai wrestles with psychological scars of lockdown / NYT (paywall)
“The lockdown fueled anxiety, fear and depression among the city’s residents. Experts have warned that the mental health impact of the confinement will be long-lasting.”
All of Mars, in photos
Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire planet of Mars / Reuters
“An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Ideology beats engineering?
China’s Marxism majors prosper amid labor market woes / FT (paywall)
“Chinese university graduates are struggling to find work in the country’s worst labor market in years — unless they have degrees in Marxism…[Marxism] is enjoying a revival under President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, who has urged Chinese Communist party comrades to ‘remember the original mission’ as he prepares to begin an unprecedented third term in power this year.”
Beijing worries about U.S. alliances in Asia-Pacific
China tells UN expansion of NATO, or a NATO-like body, into the Asia-Pacific will stir up conflict / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing is concerned [the] U.S. is building an Asian version of NATO as Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea attend the NATO meeting for the first time…A senior Chinese diplomat has warned [the UN] the Asia-Pacific region would face turmoil and conflict if NATO was extended there.”
Will Australia support Taiwan if China invades?
Australians divided on military support If China invades Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Australians are sharply divided over whether to join any military action to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, despite record-high levels of support for the U.S. alliance and growing unease toward Beijing’s intentions on the world stage.”
Beijing defends Tonga loans
China insists Tonga loans come with ‘no political strings attached’ / Guardian
“China’s ambassador to Tonga has denied engaging in ‘debt trap’ diplomacy in the Pacific, saying in his first press conference in two years that if the heavily indebted country cannot repay its loans [to China’s Export-Import Bank], ‘we can talk and negotiate in a friendly, diplomatic manner.’”
Chinese foreign minister to make first Myanmar visit since coup
Chinese foreign minister expected to visit Myanmar for regional talks / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 will visit Myanmar this weekend, according to a junta spokesman, in what would be his first trip to the Southeast Asian neighbor since the military seized power last year.”
Indian cement, Russian coal, and Chinese yuan
India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan / Reuters
“India’s biggest cement producer, UltraTech Cement, is importing a cargo of Russian coal and paying using Chinese yuan…The increasing use of the yuan to settle payments could help insulate Moscow from the effects of western sanctions…and bolster Beijing’s push to further internationalize the currency.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Shanghai restaurants finally resume dine-in services
Widespread relief for Shanghai’s restaurant sector as dine-in resumes / Reuters
“Restaurants and eateries in China’s largest city Shanghai began reopening their doors to diners on Wednesday, bringing widespread relief to an industry that was badly hit by the city’s two month COVID-19 lockdown.”
Emoji evidence
Chinese courts see rise in emojis used as evidence in lawsuits / Sixth Tone
“Chinese judiciaries have logged 158 lawsuits that recognized emojis and other online expressions as evidence in the past five years, a top court in the eastern Jiangsu province wrote in a post on its WeChat account Thursday, citing search results from the national database.”
State media is furious over Chengdu shop signs
State media criticizes Chengdu shop signs in romanized Chinese / Sixth Tone
State media is outraged at the southwest city of Chengdu’s local “unified beautification” initiative, in which pinyin is displayed to aid tourists. National law contends Chinese “common characters” should be used on signs instead.
Shanghai’s historic disease prevention efforts
Social network: How Shanghai stemmed the surge, 100 years ago / Sixth Tone
Shanghai’s disease prevention efforts from the 1910’s to 1930’s laid the foundation for handling the Omicron breakout a century later.
Hong Kong’s entertainment in the past 25 years
From Made in Hong Kong to Anita, 12 classic films that defined Hong Kong cinema in the past 25 years and shaped a generation of moviegoers’ memories / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese television spotlights stories about Hong Kong culture and entertainment ahead of 25th anniversary of handover / SCMP (paywall)