Links for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Oil giants gear up for carbon capture project in China
Exxon, Shell partner with Cnooc on China carbon capture project / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The hub would trap carbon emissions from the Dayawan Petrochemical Industrial Park before they’re released into the atmosphere. Shell and Cnooc jointly operate a plant in the park while Exxon last year decided to invest in a complex.”
Former ICBC vice president pleads guilty to bribery
Former ICBC banker pleads guilty to taking $15 million of bribes / Caixin (paywall)
Lù Jǐnwén 陆锦文, “a former vice president of the Guangdong branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., pleaded guilty to taking 100 million yuan ($14.9 million) of bribes. A court in Shandong province heard Lu’s case Thursday. Lu, 60, was charged with bribery and illegal loan issuance.”
Hong Kong and the mainland link up on ETFs
Hong Kong and China Mainland to launch ETF Connect July 4 / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators jointly announced plans Tuesday to launch a system to allow eligible investors in the city and the mainland bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen to buy and sell exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each other’s markets.”
Chinese firms ditch ads amid COVID hits
Chinese companies slash advertising as COVID slowdown bites / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Internet groups including Tencent and Baidu are warning that their digital advertising revenue tumbled in the first three months of the year and they don’t expect the second quarter to be much better as companies respond to a drop in their own sales by cutting back on marketing budgets.”
A chip maker, beverage producer, and electronic firm walk into a stock exchange
Three Chinese companies plan Swiss, London listings / Reuters
“Three Chinese companies — a chip maker, a beverage producer and an electronic firm said on Wednesday they plan to issue Global Depository Receipts on overseas stock exchanges, in a bid to broaden their financing channels and ramp up global expansion.”
Chinese camera-module maker removed from U.S. blacklist
Former Apple camera-module supplier removed from U.S. trade blacklist / Caixin (paywall)
“OFILM Group Co. Ltd., a camera-module maker and onetime Apple Inc. supplier, announced that one of its largest subsidiaries — Nanchang O-film Tech Co. Ltd. — has been removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s blacklist, the company said in a Wednesday statement.”
China to build giant telescope to monitor damaging solar winds
China to start building giant telescope to monitor solar winds that can knock out satellites and power grids / SCMP (paywall)
Researchers will soon work on building a giant telescope in Inner Mongolia. The telescope will track the currents of charged particles that could knock out power grids and satellites.