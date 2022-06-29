News Briefing for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China’s global reputation is deteriorating, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center. Negative views of China remain around historic highs in many of the 19 countries surveyed between February 14 to June 3 of this year, with an average of 68% saying they have an unfavorable view of China. A few key findings:
- An average of 79% considered the nation’s human rights policies a serious problem.
- China’s neighbors are increasingly wary of its military, with Japan (60%), Australia (57%) and South Korea (46%) describing it as a very serious problem.
- Beijing’s involvement in the domestic politics of other countries is a large factor in poor views in bilateral relations, with an average of 59% describing the problem as serious, while 26% describe it as very serious. The negative views are most severe in countries like the United States, South Korea, Australia, and Japan — places where a majority says relations are in bad shape.
- However, majorities in over half of the countries surveyed think relations between their country and China are currently in good shape: An average of 62% think current relations between their country and China are good, while an average of 32% say relations are bad.
Washington has blacklisted five Chinese firms for allegedly aiding Russia’s military industrial complex, amid growing U.S. concerns after Beijing and Moscow agreed to “no limits” cooperation in February. China has responded to the ban saying that the sanctions are in violation of international law.
Has North Korea been secretly smuggling coal to China? A recent investigation by Nikkei Asia has revealed satellite imagery that shows a North Korean ship importing coal directly to Yantai Port in China, a move that violates UN sanctions against Pyongyang.
- China responded to the report by saying the ship entered Yantai Port empty and left with fertilizer and other agricultural supplies.
NIO shares dropped 11.4% after a report from U.S. short-seller Grizzly Research accused the Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer of overstating its net income by 95%. NIO denied the accusations.
Record-high sales of new energy vehicles: The China Passenger Car Association reported today that domestic sales of passenger cars this month (up to June 26), amounted to 1.42 million units, an increase of 27% year-on-year and 37% month-on-month. The Association estimates that total domestic sales of new energy vehicles in June will be nearly 500,000 units, a record monthly high.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).