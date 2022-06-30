Editor’s Note for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn
The wimp-in-chief is in Hong Kong. The South China Morning Post reports:

An unprecedented security blanket involving elite bodyguards, a 50-strong motorcade, ballistic briefcases and machine guns has been thrown around Hong Kong for President Xí Jìnpíng’s [习近平] visit for the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, the Post has learned.

Security was raised to the maximum when [Xi], 69, and his wife Péng Lìyuán [彭丽媛], 59, arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for the two-day trip to mark the handover anniversary as authorities mobilized all law enforcement agencies to protect the Chinese president and his entourage from terrorist attacks.

The couple was escorted by elite officers from the force’s VIP protection unit, formerly known as G4, along with personal bodyguards from the Central Security Bureau as they arrived at the West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus on a special train from Shenzhen shortly after 3 p.m.

Our word of the day is 25 (二十五 èrshíwǔ).

