Highlighted Links for Thursday, June 30, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Is China’s economy on the rebound?
China’s economy returns to growth mode as COVID lockdowns lift / WSJ (paywall)
“Economic activity in China expanded in June after three straight months of contraction, according to official surveys of businesses and factories that point to a modest recovery after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the world’s second-largest economy.”
Chinese stocks set for largest monthly rise since 2020 / FT (paywall)
China factory activity expands for first time in four months / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s factory, service sectors shake off 3 months of lockdown pain / Reuters
Chinese AI giant SenseTime shares nearly halve
China AI giant SenseTime dives as much as 51% as lockup expires / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese artificial intelligence software maker SenseTime Group Inc. slumped as much as 51% in Hong Kong on Thursday, after a lock-up of its shares expired following its December initial public offering.”
Chinese professor loses $2.4 billion after SenseTime slumps / Bloomberg (paywall)
SenseTime shares fall almost 50% after lock-up expires / FT (paywall)
Pro-China group Dragonbridge attacks U.S. rare earth producers on social media
Pro-China group attacks U.S. rare earths plant in fake social media posts / FT (paywall)
“A pro-Chinese government group has impersonated environmental campaigners on social media platforms in an effort to undermine rare earths producers in the U.S. and Canada, according to a cyber security consultancy.”
Volkswagen head claims China protects Germany’s economy against inflation
Volkswagen CEO says German economy needs China – Spiegel / Reuters
“Inflation would spiral even further in Germany if it weren’t for business with China, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a media interview published on Thursday.”
Rail passengers back on trains?
China summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease / Reuters
“As China loosens its months-long COVID-19 curbs, railway travel is expected to see an uptick in passengers just in time for the summer transport season, which starts on July 1…The national railway is also opening new stations.”
China’s budget electric vehicles plateau
Under-$5,000 Chinese EV hits speed bump after price hike / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s top-selling budget electric vehicle has lost momentum after a cost-driven price increase in a market saturated with new entrants.”
EVs: Li Auto plans a big share sale, Xpeng eyes a new model, and BYD has an image problem
Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto to sell $2 billion of new shares / Caixin (paywall)
Xpeng confirms September launch for G9 model / TechNode
Fans take BYD to task as recall confusion clouds Chinese EV maker’s image / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Xi urges China’s self-reliance on technology
Chinese President Xi Jinping repeats call for tech self-reliance, innovative talent / SCMP (paywall)
The Chinese president “has reiterated his call for self-reliance in science and technology, saying innovation is the key to better develop the country’s economy, sharpen its global edge and achieve long-term goals.”
China generates more renewable electricity than Europe
Four charts reveal seismic shifts in global energy within one lifetime / Bloomberg (paywall)
China generated almost 290 terawatt-hours of total renewable electricity in one year in 2021 (rocketing past Europe and nearly equal to the 302 terawatt-hours that Japan and India generated last year combined). China is also now the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China hits back at U.S. sanctions over Russia support
China urges U.S. to stop sanctions on Chinese firms over allegedly supporting Russia / Reuters
“China opposes the blacklisting of Chinese firms by the United States and will take the necessary measures to protect them, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.”
Are well-educated students being recruited for espionage missions?
China lured graduate jobseekers into digital espionage / FT (paywall)
“Chinese university students have been lured to work at a secretive technology company that masked the true nature of their jobs: Researching Western targets for spying and translating hacked documents as part of Beijing’s industrial-scale intelligence regime.”
A good education might get you a Shanghai hukou
Shanghai offers hassle-free ‘hukou’ to city’s postgraduates / Sixth Tone
“Shanghai is using its much sought-after household registration document known as the hùkǒu (户口) to convince local graduates to work and stay in the city, as the country’s financial hub seeks to attract more talent for a post-lockdown recovery.”
The Party is younger and smarter
As China’s Communist Party grows to near 97 million, more members are younger and educated / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s ruling Communist Party has grown bigger and more educated, expanding to a record 96.71 million members by the end of last year, according to official statistics.”
China-EU trade talks are deadlocked
China stalls on EU trade talks date as push for Lithuania WTO case gains ground, bloc officials say / SCMP (paywall)
“European Union officials are confused by China’s failure to commit to a date for trade and economic talks, one of the few deliverables from their ‘disastrous’ summit on April 1, according to sources in Brussels.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Juvenile crime reform in China
How China can better protect its juvenile offenders / Sixth Tone
Statistics released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate this month recorded 73,998 juvenile cases, reaching a five-year high in China. This follows last year’s policy change, which lowered the age of criminal responsibility for minors from age 14 to 12.
The collective trauma shared by China’s ethnic Russians
Blood brothers: The scarred history of China’s ethnic Russians / Sixth Tone
“During the early 20th century, thousands of Russian refugees fleeing war and revolution crossed the freezing Amur River into northeast China. Today, the community is still trying to reconcile its identity — and process its collective trauma.”
Chinese same-sex couples lack their own parental rights
For China’s same-sex couples, even guardianship is often out of reach / Sixth Tone
Chinese same-sex couples are often embroiled in guardianship battles over their biological children. The lacking legal recognition of queer couples leaves concerning ambiguity over their lives, on issues including medical care, parental rights, inheritence, and asset control.
Top-scoring students, or fruit?
Prohibited to promote top students, Chinese schools are praising their excellent ‘fruit’ instead / What’s on Weibo
Since 2018, the Chinese Ministry of Education has prohibited Chinese media and schools from publicly sharing their gaokao top scorers. So this year, when the results came in, schools now posted about their “very successful fruit production” instead.
New art in Sanlitun
The painter with an eye for the ordinary / Caixin (paywall)
Hán Bó 韩博, painter, poet, and more, just opened his first solo exhibition, Han Bo: Escape and Exile, at a hair salon in Beijing’s trendy Sanlitun neighborhood earlier this month.
Will non-academic centers be next in the crackdown?
Abrupt closure of non-academic training centers raises questions / Sixth Tone
“The abrupt closures of non-academic training centers come just a year after authorities targeted the academic training sector…The non-academic training sector, valued at over 600 billion yuan, is now witnessing uncertainties, as authorities ramp up their monitoring of pricing and operations and hint of a regulatory mechanism.”