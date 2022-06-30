News Briefing for Thursday, June 30, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Will civil servants in wealthy provinces be able to pay their bills? Authorities in several wealthy provinces have asked local state-owned institutions to cut down on year-end bonuses and special allowances, as richer provinces in China face hiked-up taxes to support development in poorer regions and boost China’s COVID recovery. Some civil servants say their annual incomes could drop as much as 30%, with many now worried about how they will pay off their bills.
NATO singles out China for the first time: At NATO’s 10-year Strategic Concept, members named China’s “systematic challenges” for the first time, including their concern over the nation’s military forces, nuclear weapons, monitoring technology, and actions toward Taiwan’s sovereignty. China was not mentioned at all in their document 12 years earlier.
Hello Kitty joins up with Alibaba: Japanese company Sanrio struck a licensing deal with Alibaba, in which the Chinese ecommerce giant will have exclusive rights to produce and sell merchandise of Sanrio’s 26 characters — including the beloved global phenomenon Hello Kitty.
- On Thursday, Tokyo shares of Sanrio closed nearly up to 14% higher.
A total of 159 million companies: Yesterday, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced that there are 159 million registered companies in China, an increase of 3.6% year-on-year, including 50.11 million enterprises, 107 million household and individual companies, and 2.22 million farmers’ cooperatives.
Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun resume user registrations: In a further sign that Beijing’s tech crackdown is ending, U.S.-listed recruitment platform Kanzhun and truck-hailing platform Full Truck Alliance both announced yesterday that they are able to resume registrations on their platforms, nearly a year after the Cybersecurity Administration of China launched investigations into their operations.
JD.com and Tencent renew partnership: Ecommerce giant JD.com yesterday announced that it has renewed a strategic partnership with Tencent, first signed in 2014, maintaining JD.com’s access to Tencent’s ubiquitous WeChat social media platform. The new agreement also includes joint construction of a new laboratory for technical cooperation.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).