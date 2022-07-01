The abortion debate, seen from China — Editor’s Note for Friday, July 1, 2022

A note for Weekly newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
Dear reader,

What strange times we live in. The U.S. is no longer the land of the automobile — China is taking over that title — nor is America the land of the free any more, at least if you want to get an abortion. But some Chinese people think that’s a good thing.

Read on for details.

Our phrase of the week is: Back from the dead (咸鱼翻身 xián yú fān shēn).

We’re not going to send a newsletter on Monday as we’ll be taking the day off for July 4. (We’ve got a republic here in SupChina’s country of domicile, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to keep it for much longer, so we might as well celebrate it while we can.)

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

