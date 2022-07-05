Editor’s Note for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Last week Friday, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 swooped into Hong Kong for a few hours to swear in former cop John Lee (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) as the territory’s new chief executive, on the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China.

Two days later, Hong Kong cultural legend Ní Kuāng 倪匡 died at the age of 87. He was a prolific author of science fiction and martial arts novels, and wrote and contributed to dozens of screenplays for martial arts films produced by the Shaw Brothers Studio, including the The 36th Chamber of Shaolin and Bruce Lee’s Fists of Fury.

Hong Kong government’s newly established Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau “published a statement in which it ‘expressed sorrow over the passing of [the] renowned author,’” per the South China Morning Post.

For a more bracing obituary from China Heritage, see ‘You can’t rebel, you can’t start a revolution, and you can’t be independent.’ — How Ni Kuang saw the future of Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, over the COVID-sealed border in the Mainland, the Sequoia China fund raised $9 billion for investments in technology and healthcare.

Bloomberg says that the firm, “which operates largely separate from Silicon Valley-based Sequoia Capital, raised the money from pensions, endowment funds and family offices from the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia,” adding that “Sequoia China is long-term positive on the country’s growth despite concerns around increased regulation and an economic slowdown.”

Our word of the day is Sequoia (红杉 hóng shān).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Beijing makes its most high-level visit to Myanmar since the coup

Nadya Yeh
Domestic News

Xi Jinping is in Hong Kong

Nadya Yeh

Xi will attend Hong Kong’s handover, but not the press

Nadya Yeh

China relaxes COVID curbs for international travelers

Nadya Yeh

Hong Kong resistance will live on

Ho-fung Hung

China’s third aircraft carrier is its most advanced yet

Nadya Yeh