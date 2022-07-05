Links for Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Boeing unhappy with U.S.-China trade war as rival Airbus scores $37 billion deal
“A giant aviation deal from China on Friday underscored how trade tension between Washington and Beijing can impact individual companies, with Boeing Co. left looking on as rival Airbus SE scooped up orders worth at least $37 billion.”
China’s mainland derivatives market is opening to the world
China to expand global investors’ access to its financial derivatives market / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese silicon maker Tongwei expects year-on-year profit to quadruple
Chinese silicon-maker Tongwei predicts fourfold profit jump / Caixin (paywall)
“A major Chinese producer of the raw materials used to make solar panels expects to see its profit more than quadruple year-on-year in the first half, as a government drive to boost renewables’ share of the country’s energy mix drove prices skyward.”
Xi’s likely third term
China regional congresses put Xi on track for autumn reshuffle / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s ruling Communist Party wrapped up its final regional congresses last week, paving the way for a national gathering in the fall that’s expected to hand [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 a precedent-defying third term.”
Taiwan further alienated by China’s suppression of Hong Kong democracy
Xi Jinping’s suppression of Hong Kong democracy pushes Taiwan further from China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A year before Britain handed Hong Kong to China, then-President Jiang Zemin hailed the ‘one country, two systems’ plan for the city as a model for the country to one day unify with Taiwan.”
Is Shanghai’s nightlife petering out?
Shanghai’s (once vibrant) nightlife Is now a shadow of its former self / Radii
Too much wind for China’s electricity grid
China’s new wind tunnel for hypersonic testing is too powerful for the electricity grid: scientists / SCMP (paywall)