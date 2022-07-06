Editor’s Note for Wednesday, July 6, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is on the latest episode of our new show ChinaEDGE Live with Lizzi Lee explaining why he wants TikTok to be removed from U.S. app stores.
Meanwhile in London, the heads of the American FBI and the UK’s M15, which is responsible for domestic security, made what the BBC called “an unprecedented joint appearance to warn of the threat from China.”
FBI director Christopher Wray called China the “biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security,” and warned his audience, which included business leaders, that Beijing “set on stealing your technology,” and counseled them to “Let not your success be China’s competitive advantage.”
MI5 head Ken McCallum said his service had more than doubled its work against Chinese activity in the last three years and would be doubling it again.
Wray also said that if China invaded Taiwan it would “represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen.”
There are more U.S.-China frictions in our top story today about the latest American moves to squeeze China’s silicon chip industry, from where we get our word of the day: technological terrorism (技术恐怖主义 jìshù kǒngbù zhǔyì).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief