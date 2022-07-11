Editor’s Note for Monday, July 11, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
There are some very angry people in Henan right now: Four small banks in the province suspended online cash withdrawals in April and many of the customers still can’t get their money out. Some of them even had their COVID health codes changed to red by local officials in an attempt to stop them from organizing protests.
You can read all about it in our top story today.
Our word of the day is Henan Bank, return my savings! (河南银行，还我存款 hénán yínháng, huán wǒ cúnkuǎn).