Editor’s Note for Monday, July 11, 2022

Domestic News

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

There are some very angry people in Henan right now: Four small banks in the province suspended online cash withdrawals in April and many of the customers still can’t get their money out. Some of them even had their COVID health codes changed to red by local officials in an attempt to stop them from organizing protests.

You can read all about it in our top story today.

Our word of the day is Henan Bank, return my savings! (河南银行，还我存款 hénán yínháng, huán wǒ cúnkuǎn).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Another protest erupts over the billion-dollar bank fraud in Henan

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

China courts the Philippines and Thailand

Nadya Yeh

Beijing makes its most high-level visit to Myanmar since the coup

Nadya Yeh

Xi Jinping is in Hong Kong

Nadya Yeh

Xi will attend Hong Kong’s handover, but not the press

Nadya Yeh

China relaxes COVID curbs for international travelers

Nadya Yeh