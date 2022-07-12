Links for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
LianLian DigiTech eyes $3 billion Hong Kong IPO
Rival to Jack Ma’s Ant seeks pre-IPO funding at $3 billion value / Bloomberg (paywall)
“LianLian DigiTech, a rival to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., is in talks to raise as much as 1.5 billion yuan ($223 million) ahead of an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next year, people familiar with the matter say.”
Market jitters on COVID
Rising COVID cases in China raise threat of lockdowns, rattling Chinese markets / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s COVID-19 cases are rising at the fastest pace since late May, unnerving investors wary of a repeat of Shanghai’s two-month lockdown, which snarled global supply chains and sank hopes that the country would reach Beijing’s economic-growth targets.”
China locks down a steel hub for three days on one COVID case / Bloomberg (paywall)
Mercedes-Benz and Tencent to deliver computing solution for smart cars
Mercedes-Benz and Tencent team up on smart car cloud computing deal / TechNode
“Mercedes-Benz and Tencent announced a new strategic collaboration on Monday that aims to deliver a secure, edge-to-cloud computing solution that will enable the development, testing, and deployment of highly autonomous cars.”
Hong Kong follows in China’s footsteps and implements health code
Hong Kong to electronically tag COVID patients as it adopts China’s health code system
“Hong Kong will mandate electronic tracking bracelets for people in home isolation and bring in a China-style electronic health code system as part of fresh measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”
Extreme weather in China
Heatwaves in dozens of Chinese cities buckle roads, pop roof tiles / Reuters
Seeking shelter in the storm / Caixin (paywall)
Air-conditioned hazmat suits
China’s latest wearable tech is an air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat suits / SCMP (paywall)
“A home appliance manufacturer in China has developed a wearable air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat-suited COVID-19 workers as daily testing becomes the new normal for millions across the country.”