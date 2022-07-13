Highlighted Links for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Homebuyers across China won’t pay their mortgages
    Chinese homebuyers across 22 cities refuse to pay mortgages / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks.”
  • Foxconn laps up chip investments in mainland China
    Taiwanese iPhone maker arm backs top China chipmaker after $9 billion rescue / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “A Shanghai-listed arm of Foxconn Technology Group acquired a stake in China’s top chipmaker during its $9 billion bailout, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of investments the Taiwanese-run firm has made in the mainland’s semiconductor industry.”
  • Morningstar fires hundreds of Shenzhen workers in China restructuring
    Morningstar cuts hundreds of Shenzhen jobs in China shift / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Morningstar Inc. is slashing a significant portion of its workforce in Shenzhen and relocating jobs to other countries as part of a restructuring exercise in China, a retreat that reflects a growing global ambivalence over doing business in the world’s second largest economy.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Hong Kong leader defends city’s new health code system
    Hong Kong leader defends health code plan to combat COVID-19 / AP
    “Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday defended the city’s plan to implement health codes that would more accurately restrict the movements of inbound travelers and those infected with COVID-19, dismissing concerns that the system could be used as a political or social control tool.”
  • Overseas travelers may soon return to China
    China cranks up international flights as COVID limits ease / Caixin (paywall)
    “China plans to allow airlines to gradually increase international flights after health authorities eased quarantine requirement for overseas travelers last month, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Tuesday.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China refuses to ditch its support for Russia despite U.S. warnings
    In divide over Ukraine, China stakes a position further from U.S. / NYT (paywall)
    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pressed China this weekend to ditch its support of Russia’s war in Ukraine and was met with resistance by Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅, who doubled down on his country’s position.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • China’s “996” workers face massive layoffs
    The dream is over for China’s tech workers / Rest of World
    “A government crackdown and economic downturn have led to massive layoffs, but some are relieved to exit the grueling ‘996’ work life.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

