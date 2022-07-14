Highlighted Links for Thursday, July 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s government budget woes
China’s budget deficit widens 600% as pandemic cuts revenue / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The budget deficits for all levels of government was a combined 5.1 trillion yuan ($758 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Ministry of Finance released Thursday.”
China readies $1.1 trillion to support Xi’s infrastructure push / Bloomberg (paywall)
China premier pledges to shore up employment as economy sputters / Bloomberg (paywall)
Fire at Suzhou Tesla service center causes shutdown
Fire at Tesla service center in Suzhou causes temporary closure / TechNode
“A Tesla service center in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou was temporarily shut down after a fire broke out onsite, resulting in multiple vehicles being damaged, state media publication The Paper reported on Tuesday.”
ByteDance wants to break into the semiconductor industry
ByteDance is hiring engineers to develop chips: report / TechNode
“The company has recently filled or is looking to fill titles covering semiconductor fields such as system on chip (SoC) and core design, analysis of model performance, and chip security, the report states.”
Douyin’s origin story: How China’s TikTok was born
The birth of Douyin, TikTok’s elder sister / Pekingnology
“Not that TikTok necessarily welcomes it, but the app remains in the news. What I have come to realize is that despite its phenomenal success internationally — and its elder sister Douyin’s success domestically, its birth remains unknown in English.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Scorching heat in China
China heatwave brings record high temperatures to Shanghai and other cities / SCMP (paywall)
China’s heatwave turns deadly as industrial power cuts begin / Bloomberg (paywall)
Summer heatwaves threaten lives and livelihoods in China / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai declares another rare extreme heat warning / Reuters
China’s maximum power load hits record on soaring temperatures / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
A new telescope to capture violent space weather
China’s powerful sun-gazing telescope ready for launch / SCMP (paywall)
“China will send a powerful telescope into space this autumn on a four-year mission to capture never-before-seen images of the sun during its stormy season, which will help scientists understand solar flares and other violent space weather.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi keeps low profile after visit to Hong Kong
Xi out of public eye for extended period after Hong Kong visit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 hasn’t made a reported public appearance for 13 days since returning from a landmark trip to Hong Kong that was his first outside mainland China since the pandemic’s outset.”
Hundreds detained in crime crackdown in Hebei
Chinese province of Hebei detains hundreds in anti-crime blitz prompted by attack on women in restaurant / SCMP (paywall)
“Police in the northern Chinese province of Hebei have detained 558 suspects and 135 fugitives since launching a massive crackdown on crime in the wake of a public outcry over an attack on a group of women.”
Can China aid Sri Lanka’s debt crisis?
Yellen says it’s in China’s interest to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt / Reuters
Sri Lanka’s debt crisis tests China’s role as financier to poor countries / WSJ (paywall)
China piled on debt as Sri Lanka sank: WSJ / China Global South Project (paywall)
U.S.-China audit deal unlikely before delisting deadline, says SEC chief
SEC’s Gensler casts doubt on prospects for China audit deal / WSJ (paywall)
“Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler expressed doubt Wednesday that negotiators in Washington and Beijing will reach an agreement over audits that is necessary to prevent Chinese companies from being delisted by U.S. stock exchanges.”
Will Chinese citizens rebel against Big Brother of Beijing
China’s surveillance state hits rare resistance from its own subjects / NYT (paywall)
“Beijing’s swift move to censor news about one of the largest known data breaches shows keen awareness of how major security lapses can harm its credibility.”
The harsh Chinese nationalism nurtured under Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping has nurtured an ugly form of Chinese nationalism / Economist (paywall)
“It may prove hard to control.”
Chinese abductees rescued from Cambodia
Chinese hostages held in Cambodia rescued, embassy says / Caixin (paywall)
“A group of Chinese nationals who were lured into Cambodia and abducted by a locally based telecom fraud group have been rescued, according to a statement from China’s embassy in the country.”
Chinese and Russian military activity near Japan up twofold since Ukraine
China, Russia military activity near Japan up 2.5 times since Ukraine / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese and Russian military activity around Japan increased 2.5 times in the four months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking alarm here over a potential escalation.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s college grads face worst job market in decades
China’s college grads despair over worst job market in decades / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“At the same time, a record 10.76 million college graduates are entering one of China’s worst job markets in decades, as the economy reels from the government’s strict zero-COVID policy, a slumping property market and a regulatory crackdown on the key technology sector.”
Household labor still falls on Chinese women, while men get a pass
Chinese men still get a pass on domestic labor. even from their wives. / Sixth Tone
“Men are rarely expected to help with household chores in China — and pitching in doesn’t mean they can slack off in the workplace.”
Are lockdowns widening inequality in China?
China’s lockdowns are fueling record growth — in inequality / Sixth Tone
“In China’s cities, middle-class consumers are feeling anxious and making painful cuts to their household budgets. The wealthy, not so much.”