Editor’s Note for Monday, July 18, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Chinese government messaging about Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in Xinjiang has continued unabated since Friday. Today’s top story on the English website of Xinhua News Agency is titled “Xi Jinping’s inspection tour of Xinjiang,” and it sets out quite clearly official thinking on the province and the different ethnic groups who live there. In brief:
Minorities must assimilate, and the province must become an economic hub on a new Silk Road.
