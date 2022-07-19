Editor’s Note for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is planning to visit Taiwan in August, according to the Financial Times. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and its propaganda outlets are not amused:

The Foreign Ministry’s Wolf Warrior-in-chief, Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚, said that “China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity” if Pelosi visits Taiwan. Hú Xījìn 胡锡进, the former editor of state-owned nationalist tabloid Global Times, tweeted:

If she really dares to visit Taiwan, it will be a major serious incident. She will be the enemy that divides China. She will experience a risky visit. She will also bear historical responsibility for possibly triggering a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

Our word of the day is Nancy Pelosi (南希·佩洛西 nánxī pèiluòxī).

