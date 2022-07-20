Editor’s Note for Wednesday, July 20, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
“China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” warned the country’s Foreign Ministry yesterday in connection with a reported, planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
What might Beijing do? Former U.S. intelligence officer John Culver has an informative Twitter thread that looks at the “1995–96 episode that marked the greatest Strait crisis since the late 1950s,” when then president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝 Lǐ Dēnghuī) attended an event at his alma mater, Cornell University.
You heard it here first: As of September 1, SupChina will be known as The China Project.
What started as one daily newsletter passion project in 2016 has grown into a full-fledged multimedia and business services platform. It is time that our name evolves to reflect what we have become!
We’ll have more details about the change in the coming weeks.
China seeks to block UN human rights report on Xinjiang
北京试图阻止联合国关于新疆的人权报告
zhōngguó shìtú zǔzhǐ liánhéguó guānyú xīnjiāng de rénquán bàogào