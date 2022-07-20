Links for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China cracks down on wrongful convictions
China punishes over 500 prosecutors for wrongful convictions / Sixth Tone
“A total of 511 prosecutors have been held accountable for criminal cases dating back decades and were found to be wrongful convictions after retrial since 2018, China’s top procuratorate said Monday.”
Can hukou reform help migrant workers settle in cities?
Editorial: Promoting the integration of migrant workers into cities / Caixin (paywall)
“The National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NDRC) had recently unveiled a new urbanization plan. A primary task is to grant permanent urban residency to people moving to cities from rural areas, and the cause has received much attention.”
Shanghai’s Broadway theaters face a difficult reopening
First tragedy, then farce: The chaos engulfing China’s Broadway / Sixth Tone
“In Shanghai, theaters are finally reopening after a four month shutdown. But putting on a show isn’t easy — especially when your cast, director, and audience members could be locked down again at any moment.”
China’s one-stop government hotline
When China’s fix-everything hotline breaks down / Sixth Tone
Carmaker Sokon sells $1 billion in stocks to fund electric vehicle pivot
Electric-car maker Sokon raises $1 billion in stock sale / Caixin (paywall)
“Carmaker Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co. Ltd., best known for its auto technology partnership with Huawei, has raised billions of yuan to fund a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).”
Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili will display users’ IP locations
Bilibili to begin displaying users’ IP location / TechNode
“On Monday, Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili announced that it would begin displaying users’ IP locations on their profile page and information pages to build an ‘authentic and well-organized’ community.”
TikTok’s treasure trove of data
TikTok has been accused of ‘aggressive’ data harvesting. Is your information at risk? / The Guardian
“Cybersecurity experts have warned Australian TikTok users that the Chinese government could use the app to harvest personal information, from in-app messages with friends to precise device locations…The warnings follow a report by Australian-US cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0, which found [TIkTok] collects ‘excessive’ amounts of information from its users.”
China’s zero-COVID summer
Tourists stuck in China resort city after COVID lockdown / BBC
“More than 2,000 tourists have been stranded in a Chinese coastal city after a surge in coronavirus cases. Officials in Beihai locked down urban areas and ordered the mass testing of its 1.9 million residents over the weekend.”
China’s COVID cases near 700 as Shanghai widens testing / Bloomberg (paywall)
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins / AP
Coronavirus: Chinese city says sorry for break-in drive to find close contacts / SCMP (paywall)
Harmful contaminants found in 94% of tested cooking oils in Hong Kong
Harmful contaminants found in almost all cooking oils tested, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council reveals / SCMP (paywall)
“47 out of 50 samples of cooking oil were found to contain at least one harmful contaminant, with 40% of them having three types or more, according to Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog.”
Carbon credits in China’s justice system
Courts use carbon credits to penalize environmental defaulters / Sixth Tone
“A controversial practice of using carbon credits, usually defined as emission reductions through certified climate action projects, in legal cases to punish environmental defaulters is on the rise in China.”
China tests its new rocket launch system
China’s military puts advanced rocket launch system to the test at high altitude / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s military has put the precision strike capability of its new rocket launch system to the test at high altitude, according to state broadcaster CCTV.”
Chinese startup first to make flexible solar panels
China startup makes large, flexible solar panels in industry first / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A Chinese startup this month became the first in the world to mass-produce large, bendable perovskite solar panels, based on technology initially developed by researchers in Japan.”
Chinese automated drug equipment raises $2.2 million in funding round
Chinese drug inspection equipment startup raises $2.2m / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s robot vision startup AIAocheng Intelligence has raised 15 million yuan ($2.2 million) in a pre-Series A funding round.”
Beijing warns Australia of “abusing China’s restraint”
‘Abusing China’s restraint’: Beijing accuses Australia of provocation at sea / Guardian
“China has accused Australia of provocation in the South China Sea and said Australia – along with the United States and Canada – must ‘refrain from abusing China’s restraint.’”
U.S. allies will follow lead against forced labor goods from Xinjiang
Allies seek to follow U.S. lead on Xinjiang forced labor ban -U.S. official / Reuters
“U.S. allies appear committed to following Washington’s lead banning forced labor goods from China’s Xinjiang region, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday, warning companies they could not maintain ‘deliberate ignorance’ about their supply chains.”
Chinese boy angrily fact-checks planetarium’s Long March documentary errors
Chinese boy goes viral after he storms out of planetarium documentary over Long March rockets factual errors / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese boy has become an internet sensation after he was filmed angrily pointing out errors in an educational video about China’s Long March rockets in a planetarium.”
EU and China to discuss trade amid tensions over Ukraine and Xinjiang
EU, China to hold trade dialogue amid simmering tensions / Reuters
“The European Union and China will hold a high-level economic and trade dialogue on Tuesday amidst tensions over a number of issues including the war in Ukraine, Xinjiang and an as yet unratified investment agreement.”
China, EU to talk trade amid tensions over Ukraine, Xinjiang / Al Jazeera
Beijing says report it invited European leaders to meet Xi is ‘fake news’ / Reuters
Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month, ensuing a Chinese uproar
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan / Reuters
“China’s government warned on Tuesday it would take ‘forceful measures’ if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month.”
Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month amid China tensions / FT (paywall)
Beijing warns U.S. will ‘bear all consequences’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan in August / SCMP (paywall)
Pelosi plans trip to Taiwan in August / Politico