Highlighted links for Monday, July 25, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s central bank assures user privacy in launch of digital currency
PBOC official vows to protect user privacy in digital yuan push / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will protect data related to the use of digital yuan, its central bank’s head of digital currency unit says, as the country moves forward with tests of the currency also known as e-CNY.”
Fintech setback for JD?
China Merchants Bank drops banking venture with JD.com / Caixin (paywall)
“CMB, one of the country’s largest commercial banks, said Friday that its board decided to withdraw an application to open China Merchants Tuopu Bank and terminate preparations. The decision came more than a year after the bank won approval from the top banking regulator to set up a direct banking joint venture with financial services platform Jingdong Digits Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (JD Digits).”
Apple to offer rare iPhone discount in China
Apple prepares rare IPhone discount for China buyers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Apple Inc. announced a rare retail promotion in China on Monday, offering four days of discounts on its top-tier iPhones and related accessories in advance of the launch of its next-generation devices.”
Apple starts rare discounts in China as it faces falling sales / TechNode
New standards for charging electronic devices
China looks to develop new universal fast-charging hardware and standards to rival USB / TechNode
“The China Communications Standards Association announced the formation of a new committee to set universal fast-charging standards on July 22 in Beijing. An official from the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said the move would help the country ‘build fast-charging standards based on self-developed technology as soon as possible.’”
China prepares new data strategy, hopes to avoid U.S. delistings
China plans three-tier data strategy to avoid U.S. delistings / FT (paywall)
“China is preparing a system to sort U.S.-listed Chinese companies into groups based on the sensitivity of the data they hold, in a potential concession by Beijing to try to stop American regulators from delisting hundreds of groups.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China clings to zero COVID
China COVID lockdowns ensnare 260m people as BA.5 spreads / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China has roughly a fifth of its population under full or partial lockdowns, according to one count, as another rise in coronavirus cases prolongs the uncertainty hanging over the country’s economy.”
Macau residents ordered to test daily for COVID for a week / Bloomberg (paywall)
China snap lockdown crimps business, strands tourists / Bloomberg (paywall)
Extreme weather across China: Tornadoes, floods, and heat waves
3 deaths over weekend as Hong Kong sees hottest July on record; experts warn of link to climate crisis / HKFP
Tornado kills 1 in eastern China as country faces high temps / AP
China heatwave: Temperatures of 40C expected this weekend / BBC
China’s Xinjiang warns of more floods, risk to cotton crop amid heat waves / Reuters
Heatwaves to menace China as almanac’s ‘big heat’ day looms / Reuters
Ancient Chinese paddlefish now extinct
Chinese paddlefish that outlived dinosaurs now extinct, IUCN says / Sixth Tone
“The Chinese paddlefish, an ancient freshwater species that outlived the dinosaurs, has been officially declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, highlighting the risks for wildlife amid a worsening river ecosystem.”
China approves HIV drug for COVID treatment
China approves Genuine Biotech’s HIV drug for COVID patients / Reuters
“China on Monday gave conditional approval to domestic firm Genuine Biotech’s Azvudine pill [a pill previously approved to treat some HIV infections] to treat certain adult patients with COVID-19, adding another oral treatment option against the coronavirus.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi to meet with Indonesian president — the first foreign leader visit since Olympics
Indonesian president to visit China next week, will meet with Xi / Reuters
“Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit China from July 25-26, a Chinese ministry spokesman said on Thursday, becoming the first foreign leader in two years to be received individually by Beijing aside from February’s Winter Olympics.”
China poised to welcome first foreign leader since Olympics / Bloomberg (paywall)
Court rules against Beijing woman who sought to freeze eggs
Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs / AP
“A Chinese court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs. The Chaoyang Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing said in a judgment that the hospital did not violate the woman’s rights in denying her access to freeze her eggs.”
Chinese woman seeking to freeze her eggs loses court case / Reuters
Chinese court rules against single woman who wanted to freeze her eggs / Caixin (paywall)
China halts new projects in Russia, Sri Lanka, and Egypt
China Belt and Road spending in Russia, Sri Lanka falls to zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China didn’t finance any new projects in Russia, Sri Lanka and Egypt through its Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of this year, with that drop contributing to the continued slowdown in the money being spent on the project.”
China’s Belt and Road spending in Russia drops to zero / FT (paywall)
China’s Xi offers Sri Lanka’s new president support amid crisis / Reuters
Being tough on China becomes new competition for British PM hopefuls
Sunak to promise curbs on China as UK’s ‘biggest long-term threat’ / Guardian
“China is the biggest long-term threat to Britain, Rishi Sunak [Britain’s conservative leadership candidate] will say on Monday as he unveils plans to curb the country’s soft power by closing all of its 30 Confucius Institutes, which promote the teaching of Chinese language and culture, in the UK.”
Rishi Sunak vows to get tough on China, Britain’s ‘biggest long-term threat’ / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
UK PM hopeful Sunak takes aim at China in leadership contest / Reuters
Banking chaos: Henan protests and Xi’s response to mortgage boycotts
China probes banking inspector in Henan province after fraud case, protests / Reuters
“China’s banking regulator on Sunday said it is investigating an inspector at its bureau in Henan province, which has seen protests by depositors unable to retrieve funds following suspected fraud at a number of rural lenders.”
Chinese banking scandal: financial official placed under investigation / SCMP (paywall)
Xi wields carrots and sticks to quash China mortgage boycotts / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Xi, who has placed ‘common prosperity’ at the heart of a sweeping crackdown on the real estate sector, appears willing to make hefty concessions to ease the pain for ordinary people caught up in the [mortgage boycott] crisis.”
FBI says Huawei products could interrupt sensitive U.S. military communications
FBI investigation determined Chinese-made Huawei equipment could disrupt US nuclear arsenal communications / CNN
“Since at least 2017, federal officials have investigated Chinese land purchases near critical infrastructure, shut down a high-profile regional consulate believed by the US government to be a hotbed of Chinese spies and stonewalled what they saw as clear efforts to plant listening devices near sensitive military and government facilities.”
Shanghai’s former electric chairman removed from Party
Former Shanghai electric chairman expelled from Party over bribery allegations / Caixin (paywall)
Zhèng Jiànhuá 郑建华, the former chairman of state-owned electric equipment manufacturer Shanghai Electric Group, “has been removed from public positions and expelled from the Communist Party due to alleged bribery and other misconduct.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese man executed for murder of social media star Lamu
China women: killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed / BBC
“A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.”
Trio of Hong Kong publishers barred from annual book fair
Hong Kong book fair reignites fears over squeeze on freedoms / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Crowds are flocking to Hong Kong’s annual book fair, but for a trio of publishers blocked from the venue it stands as a grim reminder of disappearing freedoms that they once took for granted.”
The Sassoons: One of Shanghai’s revolutionary merchant families
From Baghdad to the Bund: The family that built Shanghai / Sixth Tone
The Sassoon family — one of Shanghai’s most notable merchant families — was an early contributor in the rise of Shanghai’s burgeoning international market. In the mid-19th century, the family set up a branch of its business in Shanghai, becoming one of the first Jewish trading firms extended into China.