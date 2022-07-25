Links for Monday, July 25, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
U.K. critiques CCP presence at HSBC, bank defends itself
UK politicians’ concern over HSBC China Communist committee / Bloomberg (paywall)
“British politicians have criticized HSBC Holdings Plc after a report that a Chinese communist party committee was set up at its local investment banking arm…The bank said in a statement that such groups had no influence on ‘the direction of the business, and have no formal role in the day to day activities of the business.’”
HSBC says China’s Communist Party branches have ‘no influence’ / Al Jazeera
Xi wishes Biden a quick COVID recovery
China’s Xi wishes Biden speedy recovery from COVID infection / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 wished U.S. President Joe Biden a speedy recovery from Covid-19, as the two leaders prepare to speak over the phone to ease tensions between the two largest economies.”
President Xi wishes Biden a quick recovery from COVID-19 / Caixin (paywall)
U.S. needs to step up, African and Southeast Asian officials say
U.S. urged to show up more as China courts allies in Africa, Asia / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Senior US officials have kept their focus on China and Ukraine at a key annual security conference in Colorado this week, but officials from Africa and Southeast Asia said they need to see greater American engagement if they really want to push back on Beijing and Moscow.”
CCP conclave will test Xi’s plans
Xi’s agenda faces test at party conclave ahead of bid for third term / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 efforts to solidify his position ahead of this fall’s Communist Party congress are nearing a major hurdle: a party conclave in the summer resort of Beidaihe.”
South China Sea issue is not for foreign powers, China says
China says South China Sea not a ‘fighting arena’ for major powers / Reuters
“China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the South China Sea is not a ‘safari park’ for countries outside the region or a ‘fighting arena’ for major powers to compete in. The South China Sea issue should be handled by countries in the region themselves, Wang said.”
University of Hong Kong mandates National Security Law class
University of Hong Kong makes national security law course a mandatory graduation requirement / HKFP
“Undergraduate students at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) will have to take an introductory course on the Beijing-imposed national security law in order to graduate.”
Cruel responses to Abe’s death emphasize anti-Japanese views in China
Callous messages following Abe’s death highlight anti-Japanese sentiment in China / FT (paywall)
[After former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s death] “there was a torrent of messages on the internet [in China]…The messages were callous and offensive to many observers and highlighted a deep strain of anti-Japanese sentiment that has lingered in China for decades following Tokyo’s brutal invasion last century.”
Japan fears Russia-China military cooperation
Japan sounds alarm over Russian and Chinese military cooperation / FT (paywall)
“Japan has sounded the alarm over greater military cooperation between Russia and China in a defense white paper that warned an isolated Moscow could draw closer to Beijing in the wake of the war in Ukraine.”
Chinese ambassador to Burkina Faso works to deliver on Beijing’s promises
China-Africa relations: Beijing’s ambassador to Burkina Faso works to make up ground on delayed projects / SCMP (paywall)
“When Lu Shan arrived in Ouagadougou in May as the new Chinese ambassador to Burkina Faso, his agenda hinted at the importance of assessing Chinese-funded projects in the country and showing interest in what might be holding them up…While Lu may be ambitious in his goals on bilateral ties, he has an uphill battle to deliver on the promises Beijing made to Burkina Faso, observers say.”
A Taiwanese celebrity’s Tesla car crash in China draws attention
Tesla crash involving well-known actor draws attention in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Tesla Inc. Model X car driven by a Taiwanese celebrity crashed into a pole in the city of Taoyuan in Taiwan on Friday after suddenly deviating from the road, injuring the actor and his son.”
The foreign interest in “Chinese-ness” sought through Chinese sci-fi
The questionable ‘Chinese-ness’ of Chinese sci-fi / Sixth Tone
ATP men’s tennis cancels China tour over COVID restrictions
ATP men’s tennis tour cancels 4 China tournaments in 2022 / AP
“The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off by the ATP on Thursday. It is the third consecutive year that the tour scrapped its China swing, which usually runs after the U.S. Open in September and October.”
China ramps up monkeypox precautions
China’s customs step up monkeypox procedures, calling on travelers to announce contact with cases / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese customs is calling on travelers coming into China who may have been exposed to monkeypox to step forward to declare it, with more than 75 countries now reporting they have cases.”
Chinese scientists work on California telescope
Chinese and US scientists build bridges with cutting-edge Hale telescope project / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese scientists are building a state-of-the-art optical device to be mounted on California’s Hale telescope in a rare example of scientific collaboration with their US counterparts.”
Work-safety issues leave 9,000 dead in 2022
Nearly 9,000 people die in work safety incidents this year, ministry says / Caixin (paywall)
“A total of 8,870 people died in safety-related incidents at work across China in the first half of 2022…The alarming death toll underscores the country’s ongoing struggle to eliminate safety risks in these sectors.”
China’s medical insurance fund ran surplus, authorities assure public
China says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns / Reuters
“China’s national medical insurance fund ran a small surplus last year, a healthcare authority said on Saturday, a rare disclosure following public concern that the fund was losing money due to massive COVID-19 tests.”
Chinese shoppers eager to buy almost-expired food
Bargain hunting Chinese shoppers stoke craze for soon-to-expire food / FT (paywall)
“China’s middle-class consumers are fanning a new craze as they adapt to tougher economic times: a rush to buy soon-to-expire food and drink at deep discounts.”
Alibaba to shut down Tmall in Hong Kong after one-year run
Alibaba to shut down Tmall online shop in Hong Kong / TechNode
“Alibaba announced on Friday that it will shut Tmall in Hong Kong on Oct. 30, 2022, after a one-year run.”
China seals operations of iPhone maker and oil company in COVID outbreak
China seals off IPhone maker, CNOOC in Shenzhen to battle Covid / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has forced some of its biggest companies, including iPhone maker Foxconn and oil producer CNOOC Ltd., to operate within a ‘closed loop’ restricted system for seven days as the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen battles its latest COVID outbreak.”
Chinese smartphone brand pulls out of India
Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions / SCMP (paywall)
China seeks economic recovery through infrastructure plan
Top China banks start lending funds in $45 billion infrastructure plan / Caixin (paywall)
“Two of China’s policy lenders set up new units to handle financing in Beijing’s latest 300 billion yuan ($45 billion) round of infrastructure spending to bolster the staggering economy.”
China urges accelerating construction projects to boost economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China plans ‘great efforts’ to consolidate economic recovery / Reuters
China plans real estate fund worth up to $44 billion for distressed sector, source says / Reuters
Top Chinese social media platforms will require agency names on public profiles
China’s social media giants to require influencers to disclose agency names on profile pages / SCMP (paywall)
“Two of China’s most popular social media platforms said they would start displaying the names of marketing agencies on influencers’ profile pages, after the country’s internet watchdog accused those service providers of spreading incorrect values.”
China’s online game industry seeks a revival
China to start pilot to speed up online game approvals / Caixin (paywall)
“Shares in mainland-listed gaming companies surged on Thursday after the government announced a pilot program to improve the approval process for new online games.”
China’s gaming revenues and player numbers fell for the first time in seven years in first half of 2022 / TechNode
China’s game industry attempts to change the narrative / Pekingnology
Two Chinese companies are first to tap into expanded stock program
China’s Keda, Ningbo Shanshan kick off first Zurich GDR sale / Bloomberg (paywall)
How China regulates its internet tycoons
‘We show hotshots who’s boss’: how China disciplines its tech barons / Guardian
“Chinese internet giants have become compliant parts of the regime they promised to disrupt. For Tencent’s Pony Ma [马化腾 Mǎ Huàténg] and other tycoons the future is fraught.”
Chinese firms report lowest quarterly earnings amid COVID lockdowns
China firms post worst interim earnings in two years, Morgan Stanley says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s firms reported the worst quarterly provisional earnings since the first three months of 2020 as virus lockdowns hurt profitability, according to Morgan Stanley.”
Public outcry over Chinese actress holding position in company tied to corruption
Censured Chinese actress held board seat at company controlled by mysterious tycoon / Caixin (paywall)
“A Chinese actress on a hit TV show has been publicly dressed down after dressing up her qualifications to take a HK$300,000 ($38,220) a month job as a board member of a company controlled by a tycoon linked to two of China’s biggest corruption cases in recent memory.”
Why China’s tutors turned to TikTok
Regulations forced China’s tutors out of a Job. Will TikTok save them? / Sixth Tone
“[Chen] says she planned on teaching from childhood, and realized her dream after graduating in 2018. But last year, regulators suddenly turned on the tutoring industry with a sweeping set of restrictions known as ‘double reduction.’ These decimated the industry, forcing many companies out of business and cutting Chen’s monthly earnings by 2,000 yuan ($295).”
Mountain slope collapses in northwestern China, kills 10 coal workers
10 die in northwest China after mountain slope collapses / AP
“Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.”
China states its COVID vaccines are safe and all leaders have been inoculated
China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots / Reuters
“China’s COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have been given to leaders of the state and ruling Communist Party, officials said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up efforts to allay public concerns about safety that risk hampering its vaccination drive.”
China’s leaders all inoculated with domestic COVID-19 vaccines, health official says / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande bosses step down
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary / AP
China Evergrande CEO, CFO exit in internal probe of deposit use / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down after probe into property services unit / Reuters