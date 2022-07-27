Editor’s Note for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn
We are changing our name to The China Project on September 1, as I’ve previously mentioned here. From that day onward, our primary URL will be TheChinaProject.com, and that will also be the domain from which we send our email newsletters.

We’re having a company meeting tomorrow to make sure that this all happens smoothly, and to plan our editorial strategy for the second half of the year (about which I always love feedback!). So we won’t send a newsletter tomorrow, but we’ll be back in your inbox on Friday with a full roundup of the news, including the phone call between Joe Biden and Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 that is set to take place tomorrow.

Our word of the day is dual primary listing (双主上市 shuāng zhǔ shàngshì).

