Highlighted Links for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Tencent leads global gaming market over Apple and Sony
    Tencent tops Apple, Sony to take gaming market crown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “China’s Tencent Holdings has quietly climbed to the top of the gaming market by making over 180 smaller but strategic investments, surpassing industry giants like Sony and Microsoft that have grabbed headlines with splashy acquisitions.”
  • Nowhere to hide on Chinese social media
    Douban to display users’ IP location / TechNode
    “Douban, a Chinese integrated social platform, released a statement on Tuesday saying the platform will now display users’ IP location on profile pages and other areas. The feature rolled out on Tuesday for some users and will apply to all users within a week.”
  • China’s crypto clampdown gives way to thriving NFT black market
    NFT black market sprouts under China’s crypto crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “While China clamps down on crypto products, traders have found a way to evade the regulatory hurdles by turning to off-the-book transactions of secondhand NFTs.”
  • As some bankers flee Hong Kong, Citadel expands
    Citadel adds office space for growing Hong Kong teams / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Citadel Securities are snapping up extra office space in Hong Kong to accommodate expanding teams, a vote of confidence in a city that’s seen an exodus of professionals frustrated by its Covid restrictions and Beijing’s tightening grip.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • China’s heat waves burden power grid, disrupt farming
    China’s blistering heat strains power grids and disrupts farming / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Scorching temperatures across China are straining power grids as the country tries to ramp up industrial activity to support the economy, while farmers are scrambling to save crops such as rice and cotton from the impact of the searing heat.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Xi Jinping personality cult now mandatory for Hong Kong officials
    For Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed officials, Xi’s all that / NYT (paywall)
    “The city’s leaders are rushing to embrace Xi Jinping, China’s leader, a performance of devotion that is a jarring shift for Hong Kong’s once rambunctious political culture.”
  • Sri Lanka should address debt restructuring with China, IMF says
    IMF says Sri Lanka needs to talk with China about debt restructuring / Reuters
    “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Sri Lanka should kick off debt restructuring talks with its bilateral lender China, while the island state’s government seeks a financing loan from the Washington-based fund.”
  • U.S. condemns China’s belligerent attitude in the South China Sea
    U.S. says Beijing’s South China Sea ‘provocations’ risk major incident / Reuters
    “The United States on Tuesday accused China of increased ‘provocations’ against rival claimants in the South China Sea and said its “aggressive and irresponsible behavior” meant it was only a matter of time before a major incident or accident.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • “Mom groups” are redefining motherhood in China
    China’s moms are banding together and speaking out / Sixth Tone
    Torn between Chinese society’s expectations of a highly intensive mode of parenting and contempt toward stay-at-home moms, growing numbers of women are seeking refuge with their peers, through “mom groups” dedicated to providing mutual support for working and full-time moms alike.
  • Outrage over Japanese war criminals honored in Chinese temple
    China to rectify religious sites after temple honors war criminals / Sixth Tone
    “Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide rectification campaign of religious venues after reports of a woman enshrining World War II criminals in a Buddhist temple sparked outrage and fueled anti-Japanese sentiment.”
  • Chinese actress Qin Yi dies at age 100
    Qin Yi obituary / Guardian
    Qín Yí 秦怡, “who has died aged 100, was the last survivor of the quartet known as China’s ‘four great actresses.’ She weathered the ups and downs of 20th-century Chinese history, and thrived under different political realities, from pre-communist era to modern blockbusters.”

