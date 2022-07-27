Links for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China appoints new head of Center for Disease Control and Prevention / Reuters
China names new Disease Control Chief / Caixin (paywall)
Biden will speak with Xi on Thursday as US-China ties worsen / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden and Xi to hold call as tensions grow over Pelosi visit to Taiwan / FT (paywall)
Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms / AP
Fifth Biden, Xi call expected on Thursday as tensions simmer / Al Jazeera