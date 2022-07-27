Links for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

China appoints new head of Center for Disease Control and Prevention / Reuters

China names new Disease Control Chief / Caixin (paywall)

Biden will speak with Xi on Thursday as US-China ties worsen / Bloomberg (paywall)

Biden and Xi to hold call as tensions grow over Pelosi visit to Taiwan / FT (paywall)

Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms / AP

Fifth Biden, Xi call expected on Thursday as tensions simmer / Al Jazeera

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Hong Kong’s Alibaba-sized gold mine

Nadya Yeh
Society & Culture

Objects in motion

Neocha

COVID vaccine sales (and profits) in China are on life support

Barry van Wyk

The rise and fall of LGBTQ student groups in China

Nathan Wei

The first days of electric Shanghai

James Carter

China backs Indonesia as G20 looms

Nadya Yeh