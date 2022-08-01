Links for Monday, August 1, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China rolls out carbon economy major in schools
China greenlights carbon economy degree to aid Its climate goals / Sixth Tone
“China’s top education authority has approved a carbon economy major in an attempt to expand the country’s talent pool interested in sectors related to the climate and environment, the Ministry of Education said earlier this month.”
Media and publishing clichés
China illustrations need more than dragons, pandas, and propaganda / Foreign Policy
“Editorial imagery often recycles stereotypes and ignores Chinese life.”
Rising U.S.-China tensions, EU prepares for trouble ahead
EU braces for China-U.S. escalation risk as Taiwan tensions rise / Politico
China’s new plan orders industries to cut carbon
China releases plan to guide carbon-intensive industries to reach peak emissions by 2030 / SCMP (paywall)
“Industrial enterprises with annual revenue of 20 million yuan ($2.9 million) or more have been ordered to reduce their energy consumption by 13.5% by 2025 compared with 2020 levels, according to a joint plan published on Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) along with the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.”
India to eclipse China as world’s biggest mineral buyer
India to surpass China as world’s biggest buyer of minerals / FT (paywall)
“China’s ‘precarious’ debt trajectory and its slowing population growth mean it could be eclipsed by India as the world’s most important buyer of minerals in a decade, according to Dambisa Moyo, the global investor and economist.”
Tesla secures deals with Chinese battery suppliers
Tesla inks battery materials deals with two China suppliers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.”
Pressure on clothing brand that promises protection against sunburn
Investors pressure UV protective gear maker Beneunder to downsize HK listing / FT (paywall)
Communist NFTs
China’s Communist Party mouthpiece launches NFT research project to ‘guide’ digital art development / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Cybersecurity Administration intensifies online law enforcement to good results
China’s cyberspace watchdog reports ‘significant results’ in online platform regulation / SCMP (paywall)
“The Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC) summoned more than 3,400 platforms, of which 283 were fined, and removed 177 apps from local app stores for violating laws and regulations during the first half of 2022, according to an article published on the watchdog’s official WeChat account on Sunday.”
Chinese companies are flocking to Switzerland
Chinese companies flock to Switzerland to raise money with new stock listings / CNBC
“Chinese companies looking to raise cash overseas have turned to Switzerland — and gotten speedy regulatory approval to do so.”
Volkswagen’s Chinese battery supplier makes debut on Swiss exchange / TechNode
China’s tech companies are heading toward low quarterly reports
China’s top tech groups on track for worst-ever quarterly results / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s leading technology companies are on track to post their worst-ever quarterly results after the country’s strict zero-COVID policy hammered the economy in the midst of a regulatory crackdown. Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings are for the first time expected to post negative quarterly revenue growth, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.”
Factory activity is down by a lot
China’s factory activity posts shock contraction in July despite economic rebound / SCMP (paywall)
China’s factory activity shrinks amid Covid disruption / Guardian
China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracts amid weak demand, covid lockdowns / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese factory activity sinks, weighing on weak economy / AP
China’s manufacturing recovery slows, Caixin PMI shows / Caixin (paywall)
China’s rebound remains fragile as factories, property slump / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s economy deteriorated further in July, Beige Book says / Bloomberg (paywall)
China, U.S., and Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sets off on Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan on list / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan / Reuters
Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, with no mention of Taiwan / BBC
Pelosi meets Singapore leaders at start of Asia tour / AP
China warns its military will ‘not sit idly by’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan / Reuters
Chinese anger over Taiwan visit grows after Nancy Pelosi departs on Asia tour / FT (paywall)
China repeats military would take action if Pelosi visits Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan / AP
China holds live-fire drills near Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Asia / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. deploys ships and planes near Taiwan as Pelosi eyes visit / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account / Reuters
From ‘starting a war’ to ‘just for show’: Chinese social media views on Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit / What’s on Weibo
Chinese experts weigh in on Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit / Beijing Channel