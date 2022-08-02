Editor’s note for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Sanctimony has ruled the airwaves and the internet today, as former and current U.S. government officials, current Chinese government officials, Communist Party propagandists and shills, Washington D.C. thinktankers whose salaries are dependent on their politics, and journalists, scholars, pundits, and tweeters from all over the globe weighed in on why other people’s opinions about Taiwan and China are VERY WRONG.

So I’ll refrain from adding to the noise. We’ve summarized the major news and analysis below. Head over to the rest of the internet if you want to find out why exactly YOU are completely wrong about Pelosi and Taiwan, or find self-affirmation that YOU are completely right.

Our word of the day is next time don’t talk so tough (下次别说这么狠的话了xià cì bié shuō zème hěn de huà le), taken from our top story in today’s newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

