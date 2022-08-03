Bonnie Glaser on Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and how Beijing will retaliate

In yesterday's episode of our new business TV show, Lizzi Lee interviewed Bonnie Glaser, the director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund.

Jeremy Goldkorn

In yesterday’s episode of our new business TV show, Lizzi Lee interviewed Bonnie Glaser, the director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund. Here are a few comments excerpted from Glaser’s remarks:

So I do want to say that I agree that the messaging from the Biden administration has at times been inconsistent on Taiwan. At times it has been confused…Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 himself has said there’s a gap between the words and deeds of the United States. And he is doubtful whether the United States does not support Taiwan independence. And it is against this background that the Pelosi visit is taking place, and that is why it is so dangerous.

…My expectation is this is not a 24-hour incident, that we will see China react over a period of days and weeks and maybe months, depending on the judgments they draw from this visit about U.S. intentions and about President Tsai’s policies.

…I am in favor of selling arms to Taiwan. I think that we must make sure that Xi Jinping wakes up every morning and says today’s not the day to invade Taiwan because the cost is too high.

And the cost is one that is created not just by U.S. military capability, but Taiwan’s ability to defend itself…So Taiwan has work to do itself. In addition to procuring the right weapons, it needs to revamp its reserve force, make that more effective.

Watch the whole interview on YouTube here.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Pelosi’s day in Taiwan shakes up the world

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Impact investing with Chinese characteristics

Chris Marquis

Demand for consumer electronics is way down, but automotive electronics are a hot new market

Barry van Wyk

A French assault on Taiwan

James Carter

Weibo reacts to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: ‘No quarantine for the old witch?’

Zhao Yuanyuan

The ‘ice-cream assassin’ seeking to become China’s first ice-cream unicorn

Dorothy Chan