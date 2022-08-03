Business briefs for Wednesday August 3
New industrial carbon peaking plan: On Monday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment jointly released an industrial carbon peaking plan, which emphasizes emerging industries such as new energy vehicles (NEVs) and advanced manufacturing. In particular, the plan requires that the proportion of NEVs will reach about 40% of all vehicles by 2030.
Renewable energy capacity of over a billion kilowatts: According to the National Energy Administration, in the first half of the year, China’s newly installed renewable energy generation capacity was 54.75 million kilowatts (kW), accounting for 80% of total newly installed capacity. As of the end of June, China’s total installed renewable energy power generation capacity had reached 1.11 billion kW, including 400 million kW of hydropower, 342 million kW of wind power, and 30.88 million kW of photovoltaic power.
Moutai’s billions: High-end liquor brand Kweichow Moutai 贵州茅台 has reported revenue of 57.6 billion yuan ($8.51 billion) for the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 17%, and net profits of 29.8 billion yuan ($4.40 billion), a year-on-year increase of 21%.
Logistics took a knock in July: Yesterday, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing reported that China’s Logistics Prosperity Index (LPI) was 48.6% in July, down 3.5 percentage points month-on-month, which the Federation ascribed to seasonal factors such as high temperatures and the rainy season, and the persistence of the pandemic in some areas.