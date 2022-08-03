Editor’s Note for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
It’s been all Pelosi all the time in the China newsosphere over the last 24 hours. We report on all the latest happenings, official statements, and social media reactions in today’s newsletter.
We also have this report on a French assault on Taiwan: It did not happen today but on August 5, 1884. Read all about it in the latest This Week in China’s History by James Carter.
Today’s podcasts:
- If you get Sinica Podcast Early Access, listen to the latest episode for an interview by Kaiser Kuo with John Culver, who served as national intelligence officer for East Asia from 2015 to 2017 and as a CIA analyst focusing on China for 35 years. (If you need help downloading it, please write to subscriptions@supchina.com.)
- In the latest China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Wáng Yǐjǐng 王苡憬, the founder of 2060 Advisory, an impact investing advisory firm based in Hangzhou, about how this type of allegedly socially beneficial investing has accelerated since China announced its 2060 carbon neutrality goal.
Our word of the day is overseas DDoS attack (境外分佈式拒絕服務攻擊 jìngwài fēnbù shì jùjué fúwù gōngjí).