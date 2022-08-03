Editor’s Note for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

It’s been all Pelosi all the time in the China newsosphere over the last 24 hours. We report on all the latest happenings, official statements, and social media reactions in today’s newsletter.

We also have this report on a French assault on Taiwan: It did not happen today but on August 5, 1884. Read all about it in the latest This Week in China’s History by James Carter.

Today’s podcasts:

  • If you get Sinica Podcast Early Access, listen to the latest episode for an interview by Kaiser Kuo with John Culver, who served as national intelligence officer for East Asia from 2015 to 2017 and as a CIA analyst focusing on China for 35 years. (If you need help downloading it, please write to subscriptions@supchina.com.)
  • In the latest China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Wáng Yǐjǐng 王苡憬, the founder of 2060 Advisory, an impact investing advisory firm based in Hangzhou, about how this type of allegedly socially beneficial investing has accelerated since China announced its 2060 carbon neutrality goal.

Our word of the day is overseas DDoS attack (境外分佈式拒絕服務攻擊 jìngwài fēnbù shì jùjué fúwù gōngjí).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Bonnie Glaser on Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and how Beijing will retaliate

Jeremy Goldkorn
Foreign Affairs

Pelosi’s day in Taiwan shakes up the world

Nadya Yeh

Impact investing with Chinese characteristics

Chris Marquis

Demand for consumer electronics is way down, but automotive electronics are a hot new market

Barry van Wyk

A French assault on Taiwan

James Carter

Weibo reacts to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: ‘No quarantine for the old witch?’

Zhao Yuanyuan