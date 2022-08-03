Highlighted Links for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • More Chinese electric cars in Europe
    BYD looks to European dealer giant for help entering Germany, Sweden / TechNode
    “BYD announced on Monday that it has formed a partnership with Hedin Mobility Group, one of the largest automotive retailers in Europe, to sell vehicles in Germany and Sweden as part of the Chinese automaker’s plans to expand its passenger vehicle business across the continent.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Chinese farmers are raising pigs in multi-story buildings
    Will mega ‘hog hotels’ help meet China’s rising pork demand? / Sixth Tone
    “A new multi-story facility in the central Hubei province is being touted as the ‘world’s tallest hog breeding site’ that will house tens of thousands of pigs, as companies seek to modernize the husbandry sector and satisfy the country’s growing appetite for pork…China is both the world’s biggest pork supplier and consumer…”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Will China’s COVID zero ever end?
    China’s COVID zero could last for years because it works for Xi / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “​​As omicron sub-variants become ever-more infectious, Xi’s resolve to avert virus fatalities is growing stronger – leading many experts to warn that COVID Zero could continue well beyond 2022.”
  • Fire engulfs Hong Kong warehouse, leaves one man dead
    One body found after fire at Hong Kong warehouse burns for almost 12 hours / HKFP
    “The body of a man was found at a Fanling warehouse that was engulfed in flames for almost 12 hours on Wednesday, Hong Kong authorities have said. A fire broke out at a warehouse near Kwan Tei at around dawn, the Fire Services Department (FSD) said.”
  • Getting tough on China is new election promise in Kenya, too
    China’s role at the heart of Kenya’s election campaign / FT (paywall)
    “Deputy president threatens deportations of Chinese nationals while veteran rival promises renegotiation of Beijing loans.”
  • China shifting from infrastructure investment to emergency loans overseas
    China’s $26 billion pivot from infrastructure to emergency loans / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China has made nearly $26 billion in short and medium-term loans to Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the past five years as its overseas lending shifts from funding infrastructure toward providing emergency relief.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Bonnie Glaser on Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and how Beijing will retaliate

Jeremy Goldkorn
Foreign Affairs

Pelosi’s day in Taiwan shakes up the world

Nadya Yeh

Impact investing with Chinese characteristics

Chris Marquis

Demand for consumer electronics is way down, but automotive electronics are a hot new market

Barry van Wyk

A French assault on Taiwan

James Carter

Weibo reacts to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: ‘No quarantine for the old witch?’

Zhao Yuanyuan