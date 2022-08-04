Editor’s Note for Thursday, August 4, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Friends with gold bars, and friends behind bars: If you live in China long enough, you will have at least one friend or acquaintance who becomes unimaginably rich, and at least one who gets locked up in jail. (Sometimes those two friends are the same person.)

Our top story today is about someone who is both extremely loaded and a former jailbird: The founder of the GOME appliance retail empire, Huáng Guāngyù 黄光裕. He’s not my friend, but I do have a second degree relationship with him because of his time in a Beijing jail.

The Pelosi Palooza continues today, as China unleashes sound and fury on the seas around Taiwan in response to the visit of the United States House Speaker. In today’s newsletter, we have coverage of the missiles and ships and planes in the East China Sea right now. On the same subject, you can also:

Our word of the day is appliance retailer Gome (国美 guóměi).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Are we facing another crisis in the Taiwan Strait?

Kaiser Kuo

A foreigner’s life in a Beijing jail in 2009

Jeremy Goldkorn

Russia and China draw closer over Myanmar and Taiwan

Joe Webster

China begins military drills around Taiwan

Nadya Yeh

Taiwan is losing bridges in Central America

Justin Olsvik

Offline electronic appliances retailer Gome can’t compete with the ecommerce companies and is facing ruin

Barry van Wyk