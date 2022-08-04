Links for Thursday, August 4, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s coastal citizens carry on with life amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait
‘We’ve lived with Taiwan Strait tensions for decades’: Chinese coastal residents unfazed by risk of conflict / AFP via France24
“Beachgoers in the city of Xiamen, which overlooks Taiwenese-controlled islands, shrug off fears of escalation as they continue to go about their daily lives.”
Chinese venture capital companies are hedging their bets in Singapore
China’s top venture capital companies flock to Singapore / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Top-tier Chinese venture capital companies have joined a growing list of global investors setting up offices in Singapore to target Southeast Asia’s fast-growing startups. China’s Shunwei Capital, Source Code Capital and Vision Plus Capital are expanding their presence in Singapore through a local office or affiliate, sources told DealStreetAsia.”
Loose lips sink paychecks
Boast about big bucks busts brokers’ bankrolls / Sixth Tone
“A week after a braggadocious newlywed sparked outrage by posting her broker husband’s pay stub, regulators are putting limits on pay in the finance industry.”
China’s space station has a new robotic arm
Chinese space station’s new robotic arm flexes muscles during in-orbit tests / SCMP (paywall)
“A seven-jointed robotic arm on China’s Tiangong space station has completed in-orbit tests, allowing for more agility and precision in tasks such as moving supplies and repairing equipment.”