Links for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

China’s coastal citizens carry on with life amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait

‘We’ve lived with Taiwan Strait tensions for decades’: Chinese coastal residents unfazed by risk of conflict / AFP via France24

“Beachgoers in the city of Xiamen, which overlooks Taiwenese-controlled islands, shrug off fears of escalation as they continue to go about their daily lives.”

Chinese venture capital companies are hedging their bets in Singapore

China’s top venture capital companies flock to Singapore / Nikkei Asia (paywall)

“Top-tier Chinese venture capital companies have joined a growing list of global investors setting up offices in Singapore to target Southeast Asia’s fast-growing startups. China’s Shunwei Capital, Source Code Capital and Vision Plus Capital are expanding their presence in Singapore through a local office or affiliate, sources told DealStreetAsia.”

Loose lips sink paychecks

Boast about big bucks busts brokers’ bankrolls / Sixth Tone

“A week after a braggadocious newlywed sparked outrage by posting her broker husband’s pay stub, regulators are putting limits on pay in the finance industry.”

China’s space station has a new robotic arm

Chinese space station’s new robotic arm flexes muscles during in-orbit tests / SCMP (paywall)

“A seven-jointed robotic arm on China’s Tiangong space station has completed in-orbit tests, allowing for more agility and precision in tasks such as moving supplies and repairing equipment.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Are we facing another crisis in the Taiwan Strait?

Kaiser Kuo

A foreigner’s life in a Beijing jail in 2009

Jeremy Goldkorn

Russia and China draw closer over Myanmar and Taiwan

Joe Webster

China begins military drills around Taiwan

Nadya Yeh

Taiwan is losing bridges in Central America

Justin Olsvik

Offline electronic appliances retailer Gome can’t compete with the ecommerce companies and is facing ruin

Barry van Wyk