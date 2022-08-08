Business briefs for Monday August 8

Business briefs for Monday August 8

The editors

China’s trade hit a 2022 high in July: According to the General Administration of Customs, China’s total trade in July was 3.81 trillion yuan ($563.33 billion), an increase of 16.6% year-on-year and the highest monthly level so far this year, including exports of 2.25 trillion yuan ($332.68 billion), an increase of 23.9% year-on-year, and imports of 1.56 trillion yuan ($230.65 billion), an increase of 7.4%.

A total of 214 billion payments in the first quarter: According to data released by the People’s Bank of China, a total of 214.03 billion payment transactions were processed in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 16.27% year-on-year, with a total amount of 2,487.45 trillion yuan ($367.78 trillion), an increase of 12.35%. 

Strong textile exports: According to the chamber of commerce for the textile trade, in July, China’s textile and apparel exports amounted to $33.22 billion, an increase of 17.5% year-on-year, including textile exports of $13.58 billion, an increase of 16.2%, and garment exports of $19.63 billion, an increase of 18.5%. 

See also: 

China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high / AP
China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools / Reuters

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

8 exciting new coffee shops in Shanghai, China’s java capital

Zhao Yuanyuan
Business & Technology

What does the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps do, aside from forced labor?

Barry van Wyk

Wu Lei to return to China as Oscar looks to move home

Gerry Harker

New Zealand’s China quandary — Q&A with Jason Young

Jeremy Goldkorn

‘Those who play with fire perish by it’ — phrase of the week

Andrew Methven

Beijing imposes eight countermeasures and sanctions Pelosi over visit to Taiwan

Nadya Yeh