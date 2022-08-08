Business briefs for Monday August 8
China’s trade hit a 2022 high in July: According to the General Administration of Customs, China’s total trade in July was 3.81 trillion yuan ($563.33 billion), an increase of 16.6% year-on-year and the highest monthly level so far this year, including exports of 2.25 trillion yuan ($332.68 billion), an increase of 23.9% year-on-year, and imports of 1.56 trillion yuan ($230.65 billion), an increase of 7.4%.
A total of 214 billion payments in the first quarter: According to data released by the People’s Bank of China, a total of 214.03 billion payment transactions were processed in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 16.27% year-on-year, with a total amount of 2,487.45 trillion yuan ($367.78 trillion), an increase of 12.35%.
Strong textile exports: According to the chamber of commerce for the textile trade, in July, China’s textile and apparel exports amounted to $33.22 billion, an increase of 17.5% year-on-year, including textile exports of $13.58 billion, an increase of 16.2%, and garment exports of $19.63 billion, an increase of 18.5%.
