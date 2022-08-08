Editor’s Note for Monday, August 8, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
What do Taiwanese people think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit and the fallout from it? Theirs is a point of view that is often missing from media coverage of recent events in their neighborhood. This week, we’ll continue to cover the big-picture geopolitical tensions in seas around China — see Lizzi Lee’s latest interview on YouTube with Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute — but we’ll also be highlighting Taiwanese voices and viewpoints, starting with this report from Jordyn Haime in Taipei: View from Taiwan: Life goes on as tensions escalate following Pelosi visit.
Our word of the day is extend military exercises (延长军演 yáncháng jūnyǎn).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief