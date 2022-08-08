Highlighted Links for Monday, August 8, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China’s IPO market is booming, baby
    China IPO market trounces the world with record $58 billion boom / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “From London to Hong Kong, large initial share sales have all but dried up across the world’s major financial centers this year. But the market in China is bustling with activity.
    Initial public offerings on mainland exchanges have climbed to $57.8 billion so far in 2022, the largest ever for such a period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Coal mine collapse in China leaves five dead
    China coal mine collapse death toll rises to five workers / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “All five workers who were trapped after a roof collapsed at a coal mine in Shanxi Province in northern China have been pronounced dead, state-run CCTV reported.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • CIA shifts focus to China
    One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China / AP
    “In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Chinese influencer under fire over emotional reporting of Shinzo Abe’s assassination
    How a cyberstorm tore apart the life of Chinese influencer Zeng Ying / SCMP (paywall)
    Zēng Yǐng 曾颖 “who also founded Tokyo-based company Dodoculture, became widely known on social media last month over her sympathetic reporting of the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.”
  • China’s king of summer beverages: “Cool tea” from Guangdong
    Want to beat the heat? Try these century-old recipes. / Sixth Tone
    “Before air conditioning and refrigeration were widespread, the only break from an oppressive heat wave might have been a refreshing — but not too cold — herbal tea.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China extends military drills around Taiwan

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

View from Taiwan: Life goes on as tensions escalate following Pelosi visit

Jordyn Haime

8 exciting new coffee shops in Shanghai, China’s java capital

Zhao Yuanyuan

What does the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps do, aside from forced labor?

Barry van Wyk

Wu Lei to return to China as Oscar looks to move home

Gerry Harker

New Zealand’s China quandary — Q&A with Jason Young

Jeremy Goldkorn