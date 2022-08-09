Business briefs for Tuesday August 9
First fully unmanned taxis: The cities of Chongqing and Wuhan have started a pilot programme of autonomous taxis with no overseer in the vehicle, and issued licenses to Baidu’s 百度集团 autonomous ride-hailing service Apollo Go to operate during the daytime.
First AI-produced construction plans: This week, architectural plans for an apartment complex designed by TransBIM, an artificial intelligence (AI) design platform developed by Tianhua Architecture Planning and Engineering 天华建筑设计, became the first construction plans fully designed by AI to be fully certified in China.
Mixed results for game A-shares: As of August 8, of the 15 game companies listed on Chinese stock exchanges to have announced their performance forecasts for the first half of the year, nine are expected to report profits and six are expected to report net losses. Most of the companies expecting to make money rely on older games.