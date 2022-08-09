Highlighted Links for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Sign of the times: City near Beijing stimulates property market
    Chinese city drops all home purchase restrictions to boost demand / Reuters
    “Langfang city has recently dropped all curbs on home purchases to boost buyer interest, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday, the first Chinese city to publicly make such an announcement since the onset of the country’s property crisis last year. The city of 5.5 million people also urged banks to cut minimum down payments for housing provident funds, used to help fund home purchases.”
  • Is a crackdown on trust firms coming?
    China orders surprise audit of $3 trillion trust industry / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “In an unscheduled move, the National Audit Office — which previously led an examination of bank exposures to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. — has for the past month been inspecting the books of at least 20 trust firms, including the top five, to gauge the risks they pose to financial stability, according to people familiar with the matter.”
  • Pent-up demand for travel to Hong Kong
    Flight bookings to Hong Kong surge 249% after quarantine cut / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Hong Kong’s decision to reduce the number of days arrivals must spend in hotel quarantine triggered an immediate surge in flight bookings to the city, said China’s largest travel online agency.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Climate change: Drought
    China’s largest freshwater lake sees record early dry season / Sixth Tone
    “China’s largest freshwater lake in the eastern province of Jiangxi has entered its dry season at the earliest date since records began in 1951, as heat waves continue to grip large parts of the country.”
  • Climate change: Heat
    The big thaw: almost 6,000 of China’s glaciers have disappeared / Sixth Tone
    “On July 13, Shanghai’s temperature reached 40.9 degrees Celsius. It was the city’s highest temperature since 1873. In the past 30 years, Shanghai’s average annual temperature has increased by two degrees Celsius. However, the biggest increase in temperature across China has not been in Shanghai. It’s been in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 finally has something that eluded him for almost a decade: a trusted confidante at the top of China’s police ministry.

Wáng Xiǎohóng’s 王小洪 appointment as public security minister in June marked another breakthrough for Xi in his relentless consolidation of power since being appointed head of the Chinese Communist party and its Central Military Commission in 2012.

Over the past week, China’s president has wielded his authority over the latter to historic effect, launching unprecedented military exercises that have irrevocably altered the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Chinese women reconsider having children after COVID lockdowns
    More Chinese women delay or give up on having babies after ‘COVID zero’ ordeal / Japan Times
    “During the April-May lockdown, the hashtag ‘we are the last generation’ briefly went viral on Chinese social media before being censored. The phrase echoed the response of a man who was visited by authorities in hazmat suits threatening to punish his family for three generations for noncompliance with COVID-19 rules.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

