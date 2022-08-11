Business briefs from the Chinese press for Thursday August 11

Business briefs from the Chinese press for Thursday August 11.

The editors

Lenovo reports highest ever non-PC revenue: Yesterday, Lenovo Group 联想集团 announced its financial results for the first quarter (April-June) of the 2022/23 fiscal year, reporting revenue of nearly 112 billion yuan ($16.61 billion), an increase of 0.2% year-on-year, and net profit of 3.4 billion yuan ($504.24 million), an increase of 11% year-on-year. The company’s revenue outside of personal computers accounted for a record high 37% of total revenue, most of which came from smartphones and from business services and hardware.

The electric car company that will make phones: Qín Lìhóng 秦力洪, Founder and Chairperson of electric vehicle manufacturer NIO 蔚来汽车, yesterday stated in an interview that NIO’s upcoming new mobile phone will cost around 5,000-7,000 yuan ($741-1,038), putting it in the price range of the iPhone in China.

Oppo’s smart watch: Yesterday, consumer electronics manufacturer OPPO released its new smart watch, the Watch 3 series, the first watch equipped with an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) screen.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

