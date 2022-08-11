Highlighted Links for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • World’s two biggest EV makers partner up as Didi and Li Auto’s EV partnership falls apart
    BYD supplies EV batteries to Tesla in Germany: report / TechNode
    “BYD has started supplying electric vehicle batteries to Tesla’s factory in Germany, Chinese media outlet Sina Tech reported on Wednesday. This is the latest development in the partnership between Tesla and BYD, two of the world’s biggest EV makers.”
    China’s Didi EV joint venture with Li Auto applies for bankruptcy – court / Reuters
    “Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi’s joint venture with Li Auto has applied for bankruptcy, according to a court filing, pointing to the end of a four-year-old partnership to make electric vehicles (EV).”
  • The ongoing battery war between China and Japan
    China and Japan duel over ‘liquid’ batteries for green energy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “China’s Dalian Rongke Power is competing with Japan’s Sumitomo Electric Industries in capturing demand for a unique type of storage battery that will be crucial to expanding the use of renewable energy.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Somaliland refuses to cut ties with Taiwan, angers China
    China fumes as Somaliland refuses to unfriend Taiwan / WSJ (paywall)
    “Few African regions have the nerve to say no to China…Somaliland is one of the few, one of two remaining Taiwanese diplomatic outposts in sub-Saharan Africa.”
  • China blocks UN sanctions against Pakistani terrorist
    China blocks UN sanctions on Pakistani extremist leader / AP
    “China on Wednesday blocked the imposition of U.N. sanctions sought by the United States and India against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization.”
  • U.S. and India conduct Himalayan military exercises
    U.S., India prepare for mountaintop drills near China border / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “In a move that is sure to attract the attention of war planners in Beijing, the U.S. and India have decided to conduct high-altitude combat training in a region of India bordering China this October.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Discarded cassette tapes offer nostalgia from a lost Shanghai
    Trove of discarded cassette tapes brings back a lost Shanghai / Sixth Tone
    “Musician Philip Hsu has amassed a huge collection of mixtapes recorded by ordinary Shanghainese during the late 20th century. They offer a unique window into an era of dizzying change.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

