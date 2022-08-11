Links for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

China does not like U.S. CHIPS Act
China trade groups blast U.S. CHIPS Act as hindering innovation / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Two Chinese trade associations on Wednesday slammed the CHIPS and Science Act, arguing that the newly signed U.S. law to promote domestic chipmaking will hurt the industry elsewhere in the world.”

Pets and heat waves
China’s heat waves are taking a toll on pets / Sixth Tone
“As the mercury rises for a prolonged period in many parts of China, domestic animals such as cats and dogs are becoming increasingly irritable and aggressive, according to experts and pet owners. Extreme heat, experts said, could harm or even endanger the lives of animals, as they have a lower tolerance to heat than humans.”

German Chancellor Scholz hasn’t planned China visit
Germany’s Scholz: no plans for China visit / Reuters
“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no concrete plans yet for a visit to China, he said on Thursday.”

After string of accidents, China promises to cut coal mining deaths
China pledges to cut mining deaths after spate of accidents / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s coal industry has come roaring back since last year’s supply crunch saw Beijing prioritize energy security, but a recent spate of accidents is now ringing alarm bells…[The National Mine Safety Administration] is pledging to cut fatalities from all mining activities by 10% from current levels by 2025, it said in a plan released on Wednesday.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

