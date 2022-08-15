Editor’s note for Monday, August 15, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The world’s most dysfunctional — and most important — bilateral relationship continued its downward spiral today, as some more American politicians visited Taiwan and China launched more military drills in response. We report on all the latest events in today’s newsletter, but here are three other relevant things to read:
- What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on, a Reuters explainer.
- Why are Chinese VCs drifting away from their U.S. peers?, a translation of an article by a Chinese venture capitalist.
- Chinese experts reflect on Sino-U.S. relationship post Pelosi and drills, interviews with four Chinese establishment thinkers.
Our word of the day is interest rate cut (降息 jiàngxī).