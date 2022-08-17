Business briefs from the Chinese media for Wednesday August 17
Tough times for the Hong Kong exchange: The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission has reported second quarter revenue of HK$399 million ($50.88 million), a year-on-year decrease of 34.6%, and a net loss of HK$94.81 million ($12.09 million). The average daily turnover of stocks in Hong Kong during the second quarter was HK$127 billion ($16.19 billion), a decrease of 15% from the previous quarter.
Tencent’s first ever quarterly revenue drop: Chinese tech giant Tencent 腾讯 has just posted its first quarterly drop in revenue since its public listing in 2004, reporting total revenue of 134.03 billion yuan ($19.74 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 3%, and adjusted profit of 28.13 billion yuan ($4.14 billion), a decrease of 17%.
New fertility and child support plan: Yesterday, the National Health Commission and 17 other departments jointly released a new plan to improve prenatal and postnatal care services, including preferential policies for house buying and renting for families with multiple children.