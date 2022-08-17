Business briefs from the Chinese media for Wednesday August 17

Business briefs from the Chinese media for Wednesday August 17

Jeremy Goldkorn

Tough times for the Hong Kong exchange: The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission has reported second quarter revenue of HK$399 million ($50.88 million), a year-on-year decrease of 34.6%, and a net loss of HK$94.81 million ($12.09 million). The average daily turnover of stocks in Hong Kong during the second quarter was HK$127 billion ($16.19 billion), a decrease of 15% from the previous quarter.

Tencent’s first ever quarterly revenue drop: Chinese tech giant Tencent 腾讯 has just posted its first quarterly drop in revenue since its public listing in 2004, reporting total revenue of 134.03 billion yuan ($19.74 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 3%, and adjusted profit of 28.13 billion yuan ($4.14 billion), a decrease of 17%.

New fertility and child support plan: Yesterday, the National Health Commission and 17 other departments jointly released a new plan to improve prenatal and postnatal care services, including preferential policies for house buying and renting for families with multiple children.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter