Editor’s note for Wednesday, August 17, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Chips madmen: At the beginning of the month, we published a story on the mayhem in China’s semiconductor industry with the arrest of several executives who had abused their access to government slush funds to boost the production of domestic chips.
Today, the latest episode of Live with Lizzi Lee on YouTube is an interview with Zeyi Yang, a reporter at MIT Technology Review, about those arrests and what it means for China’s silicon future.
Our word of the day is electricity restrictions (限电 xiàn diàn).