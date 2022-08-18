Editor’s note for Thursday, August 18, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Earlier today, I joined my colleague Kaiser Kuo in an interview with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik, about the outlook for China, and whether his 2020 book, China: The Bubble That Never Pops, still made sense in the era of COVID zero, real estate crises, and the lowest growth Beijing has had to deal with for decades. You’ll be able to hear the conversation on the Sinica Podcast next week.
One of the questions I asked was whether the Chinese government’s decision-making ability, after so many years of pragmatism, has ossified under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. Has the personality cult Xi has created destroyed the Communist Party’s responsiveness to changing social and economic realities, and so paralyzed Party cadres and government employees that they are unable to exercise any kind of judgment?
A piece of news today that provides some evidence for this view: Officials in the coastal city of Xiamen ordered fishing boats to swab all fish caught and test for COVID-19 before offloading. As many wags on the Chinese internet have pointed out, fish have no lungs, and cannot catch COVID.
Our word of the day is jury (陪审团 péishěn tuán).