Editor’s Note for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn
The Golden Age of China’s high-yield market is over: That’s one takeaway from the latest episode of Live with Lizzi Lee, in which our host interviews Alicia Garcia-Herrero, the chief economist for Asia-Pacific at the French investment bank Natixis.

July’s retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment data missed economists’ expectations across the board, and Ms. Garcia-Herrero says “the high yield market…is over.” You can see the show and read a transcript on our website, or just watch on YouTube here.

Our words of the day are:

  • Orange alert for drought (干旱橙色预警 gānhàn chéngsè yùjǐng)
  • Red alert for heat (高温红色预警 gāowēn hóngsè yùjǐng)

These are the current weather warnings for large parts of China from the country’s Central Meteorological Observatory.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

