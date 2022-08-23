Editor’s Note for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The Golden Age of China’s high-yield market is over: That’s one takeaway from the latest episode of Live with Lizzi Lee, in which our host interviews Alicia Garcia-Herrero, the chief economist for Asia-Pacific at the French investment bank Natixis.
July’s retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment data missed economists’ expectations across the board, and Ms. Garcia-Herrero says “the high yield market…is over.” You can see the show and read a transcript on our website, or just watch on YouTube here.
Our words of the day are:
- Orange alert for drought (干旱橙色预警 gānhàn chéngsè yùjǐng)
- Red alert for heat (高温红色预警 gāowēn hóngsè yùjǐng)
These are the current weather warnings for large parts of China from the country’s Central Meteorological Observatory.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief